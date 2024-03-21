The Festival of Joy, an Annual Celebration of Indian Culture, Returns to Dallas in April

The fifth annual Festival of Joy, a celebration of Indian music, food, culture and spirituality presented by East Dallas vegetarian restaurant Kalachandji’s, is returning to Klyde Warren Park on Saturday, April 27.
The Festival of Joy, also known as Ratha Yatra or the Festival of Chariots, has roots in an ancient Hindu tradition going back 3,000 years, taking after the world’s longest-running street festival, which is held annually in the Indian holy city of Jagannatha Puri. During the festival, the representative likenesses of three deities are pulled by devotees on a wooden chariot to Gundicha Temples, where they stay for a week before returning to their main temple.
Devotees believe that the chance to pull the chariot carrying the god Krisha, Lord of the Universe, will allow them to eternally serve him in the afterlife.
In Dallas, a similar chariot will make its journey around the Arts District over the course of two hours. Hundreds of festival-goers and faith leaders will pull the chariot along its route while surrounded by a parade of singers, dancers and musicians playing traditional instruments.
“The energy and joy felt by the thousands who attend reminds us that hope and faith can conquer all,” said Nityananda Das Adhikari of the Radha Kalachandji Temple, the Hare Krishna temple where Kalachandji’s is located, in a statement to the press. “Our lives can be filled with anxiety and fear, or with love and wholesomeness. We strive to build the consciousness of love and oneness with the universe. The Festival of Joy spreads this inner consciousness to inspire others, and we hope more people will come and experience this special celebration of spiritual culture.”
“Dallas is a diverse, forward-thinking city, and the Festival of Joy has become a much-anticipated tradition that brings thousands of people together every year,” said Dallas City Council Member Jesse Moreno, who represents District 2, home of the Radha Kalachandji Temple, in a statement to the press. “The festival is a great way to fully immerse yourself in a holistic experience focusing on mindfulness, fun and harmony.”
New to the Festival of Joy this year is a performance from popular Indian performer Gaura Vani, an interdisciplinary musician, actor and visual artist known for producing Indian kirtan music (a traditional spiritual genre) infused with Western elements, such as hip-hop beats and gospel choirs. Vani will perform alongside traditional kirtan musicians and classical dancers.
All in all, the colorful, vibrant and inspiring Festival of Joy has quickly established itself as a go-to event to usher in spring in style in Dallas, whether you’re a practicing devotee of Krishna, a lover of vegetarian food or just someone looking to share a spring afternoon with like-minded people.
The Festival of Joy will be held in Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. until Gaura Vani’s performance at 7 p.m. The event is free. More information about events and activities can be found at the Festival of Joy’s official website.