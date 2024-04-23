Tacos & Tequila Festival, Starring 2 Chainz and Lucha, Headed to Frisco

Rider’s Field is set to host the inaugural Tacos & Tequila Festival in Frisco on Cinco de Mayo. The event will include concerts, wrestling and, of course, tacos and tequila.
Tacos & Tequila has become a regular event all over the country, including Dallas. Bringing it to Frisco is the brainchild of co-founders Lucas Michael Payne and Jason Williams. The Chicago natives moved to Frisco five and two years ago, respectively. They had previously handled some small events based around Chicago sports and wanted to expand their efforts in Frisco.
“We just both felt since we’ve been here that there are gaps in Frisco,” says Payne. “Driving all the way down to Fort Worth or Dallas to see hip-hop and R&B, it’s a pain in the butt.”
“If you want a big show, you have to travel,” Williams says. “We love Frisco, love being in the area. Time to join forces and put together a quality event.”
They’ve certainly started big. Headlining the music portion of the event is 2 Chainz. The Georgia-based artist has a Grammy for his guest spot on Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem,” and has featured mega-stars like Drake and Kanye West on his own work.
Additionally, 2 Chainz is part of one of the greatest stories in rap sampling history. His song “Dope Peddler,” off the 2012 album Based on a T.R.U. Story, samples “The Old Dope Peddler” from legendary comedy songwriter Tom Lehrer. When 2 Chainz wrote to Lehrer — who was long retired from music and deep into his math teaching career — to inquire about sampling rights, the 89-year-old humorist had an appropriate quippy response.
"As sole copyright owner of 'The Old Dope Peddler', I grant you motherfuckers permission to do this,” his response read. “Please give my regards to Mr. Chainz, or may I call him 2?”
At the Frisco show, 2 Chainz will be joined by Juvenile. The “Back That Azz Up” rapper has been on a bit of a career comeback over the last several years, returning to Cash Money Records and performing a killer set on NPR’s Tiny Desk last year that netted 4 million views. DJ Skribble will be doing a set as well.
“Everyone is fan of hip-hop, and we want to include the community,” says Payne. “DJ Skribble is a nationally renowned musician. Hip-hop is a universal thing. Suburban white moms love it. We want to make sure everyone is here.”
The concerts will take place in the evening. Before that, attendees can experience Lucha Xtreme Wrestling. Owned by Tacos & Tequilas CEO Lance Cardoza, the touring promotion is based in California, where it has a weekly show on KAIL TV. The promotion has presented wrestlers such as Chavo Guerrero Jr. and El Mariachi. No announcements have been made on the roster for the Frisco event, but Lucha Libre is famous for its high-flying moves and colorful characters. It’s sure to be exciting.
If you’re going to name an event "Tacos & Tequila," you’d better have both of those things. Payne and Williams promise a host of local vendors will have Mexican and Tex-Mex food like empanadas and, obviously, tacos. Tequila samples will be available for those old enough to drink. Traditional Mexican music will play around the park, and there will be an urban trivia contest.
Even those who want to avoid the crowds will have a chance to participate. Some of the amenities will be accessible from the street, although there will still be some kind of charge for access.
In the wake of the Astroworld concert deaths in Houston in 2021, Texans might be leery of festivals like these. Payne and Williams say that they have taken every precaution to make sure the event goes smoothly and safely.
“We’re all about safety,” says Williams. “In this environment, that is a big thing for us. We just want people to have an amazing experience. We have a lot of participation from police and fire. We want everyone to have a great, safe experience. If you can’t get a sitter, bring your kids. Have a good time. We’re making it inclusive.”
The duo caution, however, that the event does focus on a more adult crowd, especially for the alcohol-centric portions. They recommend families with young children attend earlier in the day before the large-scale concerts start and the sun goes down. There will be a playground on site.
Whatever your age, Payne and Williams promise a good time.
“It’s the biggest Cinco de Mayo party in the city, and if I may be verbose, in all of Texas,” says Payne. “We’re going big on the talent, the energy; it’s a great place to have a good time to support local vendors. I can’t brag on this community enough.”
Tacos & Tequila Frisco is May 5 at Rider’s Field, 7300 RoughRiders Trail, Frisco. Tickets and more information are available at the official website.