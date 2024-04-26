 Dallas International Film Festival Brings 5 Must-See Screenings | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Don't Miss These 5 Screenings at Dallas International Film Festival

Dallas International Film Festival is hosting multiple world premieres and exclusive screenings this weekend. Here are some you don't want to miss.
April 26, 2024
The 2024 installment of Dallas International Film Festival is offering up some heavy hitters.
The 2024 installment of Dallas International Film Festival is offering up some heavy hitters. Chris Sipko
Share this:
Cinemaphiles, rejoice. The Dallas International Film Festival is here, and it seems the screening lineup just gets stronger every year. Locals and tourists alike have 144 (the other meaning of "gross") film offerings to choose from this weekend across multiple local movie houses.

If you don't know where to start with DIFF's massive screening schedule, make sure these five films are on your list.
You can find all the information and screening schedule for this year’s Dallas International Film Festival at diff2024. Skip the superhero blockbusters this weekend (they will still be there after DIFF) and get out there to support our local indie-cinemas this weekend.

Bastards of Soul

Dallas’ Paul Levatino, former longtime general manager of Erykah Badu’s Control FreaQ Records, released his debut feature film this year, a documentary about the city’s beloved R&B/soul band Bastards of Soul. The movie was filmed during an exciting time in Bastards of Soul’s journey, during the recording of their LP Give it Right Back. No one could have expected it would be their last album: lead singer Chadwick Murray died suddenly in 2021 at age 45. Levatino’s documentary serves as a fitting tribute and farewell to one of the most memorable Dallas musicians and performers to ever grace our stages. Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m., Texas Theatre.

Dark Sanctuary: The Story of The Church

If you haven’t checked out our more detailed coverage of this documentary feature about a treasured piece of Dallas nightlife history, you really should. The Church was a longstanding institution in the city, but locals may not realize that it was actually the longest-operating goth club in the whole country (1991–2020) and was widely revered as one of the subculture’s destination landmarks. Dallas doesn’t get enough credit as one of the more notable cities in U.S. nightlife culture, which makes a project like Dark Sanctuary such an important representation of our city. This screening will be the film’s world premiere. Sunday, April 28, 10 p.m., Violet Crown, Auditorium 5.

Solo

After a Toronto International Film Festival world premiere last fall, feature narrative Solo won’t be widely released in theaters for another month. Luckily, you can catch a screening before then at this year’s Dallas International Film Festival. The French language film follows protagonist Simon, a drag queen who’s just returned to her home performance circuit in Montreal after 15 years away. Once home, Simon navigates strained personal relationships through the simultaneous grit and glamour delivered through director Sophie Dupuis’ storytelling lens. Sunday, April 28, 7:30 p.m., Violet Crown, Auditorium 4.

Unlikely Allies

Unlikely Allies is a justice-focused documentary about one of the most infamous cannabis cases in recent history, "Weldon Angelos vs. the United States." Angelos was a rising-star music producer when he was arrested for selling weed. For the possession and sale of 8 ounces of cannabis (a half-pound), a federal judge sentenced Angelos to a shocking 55 years in prison. The hip-hop community rallied around Angelos, pushing public figures to call for his release from incarceration. After being implored by the remorseful judge who sentenced Angelos, former President Donald Trump granted him a federal pardon at the end of his term.

Unlikely Allies includes interviews with Snoop Dogg, Sen. Cory Booker, Van Jones and Ivanka Trump. The film’s screening at DIFF 2024 will be the world premiere. Saturday, April 27, 2 p.m., Violet Crown, Auditorium 5.

Daughters of Evil

Don’t have time for a feature-length screening? Check out this short horror film that depicts a music-vlogger who accidentally summons a demonic 1960s girl group from the depths of hell to wreak havoc on the world with their deadly siren songs. This retro-romp, laced with narrative elements of modern day internet culture, will be hard to forget next time you go crate-digging at a local record shop to hunt for obscure vintage LPs.

With Daughters Of Evil, directors Adam Taylor and Natasha Malone establish their own unique stylistic signature for the silver screen. Sunday, April 28, 9:30 p.m., Violet Crown, Auditorium 1.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Vanessa Quilantan is a music journalist. She started her career in 2013 at the Dallas Observer and posts original content and drawings on Instagram as @auntbananas420.
A Short Film About a Texas Trans Family Debuts in Denton

Film and TV

A Short Film About a Texas Trans Family Debuts in Denton

By Jef Rouner
17 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

Lists

17 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Caroline Pritchard
Crazy Plane Lady Has Branded Herself 'Anti-Woke.' What a Shocker!

Arts & Culture News

Crazy Plane Lady Has Branded Herself 'Anti-Woke.' What a Shocker!

By Vanessa Quilantan
JaRich Moved to Dallas From Newark To Fund His Nonprofit With His Music

Arts & Culture News

JaRich Moved to Dallas From Newark To Fund His Nonprofit With His Music

By Ryann Gordon
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation