TwoGether Land Festival in Fair Park Will Feature Lil Wayne, Summer Walker and More

Building off 14 years of success in Atlanta, the team behind ONE Musicfest is expanding into Dallas with a new event. TwoGether Land Festival, a two-day celebration of R&B, hip-hop and Dallas’ local sound, will take over Fair Park this Memorial Day weekend
The lineup boasts Lil Wayne and Summer Walker as headliners as well as Latto, Gucci Mane, Mariah the Scientist and Three 6 Mafia among others. Dallas favorites Erica Banks, Yella Beezy and Dorrough will also appear in a concerted effort to highlight the local music scene.
“I definitely think some people will walk away saying, “You know what, I didn't realize how much we actually needed this.’” says ONE Musicfest founder J Carter, who chose Dallas as the host for TwoGether Land for its rich music scene and desire to pay homage to it.
“We really did kind of look for the cities that would appreciate a diverse lineup like this,” Carter says. “Dallas was really kind of high up on our list. I mean, it's a huge, huge market [...] and a music lover's city. Dallas just makes perfect sense to create this magical music moment.”'
Fair Park, which is known both for its history of hosting large events like the State Fair and a dark legacy of racism and segregation, was particularly inspiring during the conception of a festival that highlights and celebrates Black culture.
“There’s a lot of rich history surrounding Fair Park,” he says. “So to host an urban-based music festival like this [...] made the idea even more inviting. I'm sure folks in Dallas know the story. But for those that are going to be visiting the city, I think it's a great storytelling moment for Dallas, Fair Park and the festival.”
Carter also emphasizes that while TwoGether Land Festival is a sister event for ONE Musicfest, it is also a distinct festival that stands entirely on its own. It’s a Dallas festival, he claims, not an Atlanta festival that happens to take place in Dallas.
“I think there's some artists that are on our lineup that would resonate more in this area than elsewhere,” he says. “You know, there's there's a podcast stage that’s programmed around a lot of local podcasts that are based in Dallas. We partnered with DJs and influencers that serve the Dallas area primarily. We're partnering with a creative art team that produces [music and arts festival] Art Overdose.”
“It’s not just ‘Let's just take what we're producing in Atlanta and do that in Dallas,’” he continues. “It’s, 'How do we just really make this unique to the creative culture of the city?’”
TwoGether Land will offer entertainment beyond the music and podcasts. The event will be packed with activities and entertainment that will keep the party going between sets.
“From mixology moments to pitmaster moments to the food experience that will be at the festival, there will be more than what people are thinking,” Carter says. “There will not be a dull moment anywhere within the festival grounds.”
TwoGether Land Festival will take place at Fair Park on May 25–26. Weekend passes are available on the festival's website, starting at $199.