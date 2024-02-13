The Best Free and Cheap Concerts in Dallas This Week: March 12–18

Tuesday, March 12 Lavenda

7 p.m., Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton. $15 at prekindle.com



If you're looking to kickstart your week with a double shot of live music, Rubber Gloves in Denton has you covered. The first show of the evening comes from the Brooklyn-based duo Laveda. Last year the pair released their second LP, A Place You Grew Up In, which serves as a time capsule exploring the themes of innocence and loss through compelling melodies and ambient soundscapes that bring to mind memories of childhood in the face of uncertainty. Lavenda will have local support from Lorelei K and Curl.



Madeline Goldstein

8 p.m., Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton. $12 at the door.



Rubber Gloves' second show of the night will offer indie-pop artist Madeline Goldstein. The LA songstress mixes elements of new wave, pop and dark wave, bringing about raw and powerful emotions. Goldstein's performances are also known to be theatrical, drawing inspiration from female pop figures of the '80s. Goldstein will have local support from electronic acts MVTANT and Python Potions and gothic grunge band Battery Licker.



Wednesday, March 13 Jonathan Arthur

7:30 p.m., The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. Free.



Jonathan Arthur is an indie-folk artist from the Pacific Northwest who has come to be quite the crowd pleaser on the North Texas music scene. Whether playing for a private event or a crowded restaurant like he will be on Wednesday night, Arthur makes music with a powerful connection to audiences. He's known for playing a mix of cover songs and originals, each one with a lot of heart and soul.



Thursday, March 14 RAVS + The Akrylx

7 p.m., Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St. $12 at prekindle.com



Hip-hop-soul artist RAVS will team up with soul band The Akrylx for a show at Deep Ellum Art Co. on Thursday. The two acts have been working together since 2021. Together, they have been putting on a monthly live stream, The IMAGINARIUM, which showcases their organic creativity. The band will have opening support from Ruthie Craft, Loren Kole and Kikimora.



Daniel Markham

8 p.m., Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St., Denton. Free.



It has been almost three years since Daniel Markham released his fifth album, Night Light, the solo follow-up to his Hexagons EP. This year, the former frontman of the Lubbock-based rock act One Wolf released his follow-up single, "Big Star," which came out at the end of last month. Opening will be Denton singer-songwriter Kiel Groves.



Labretta Suede and The Motel 6

8:30 p.m., The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. $15 at prekindle.com



Labretta Suede & The Motel 6 moved to Dallas from New Zealand at the start of 2021, taking residency at Three Links and establishing itself as a new act to contend with in North Texas. Over the course of three solid years playing every venue it could, the band has built a reputation for putting on a racy show. Part garage-punk powerhouse and part burlesque show, the band defies you to not take notice when it hits the stage. Last year, the band moved away from North Texas, but it's back this weekend for a show with Thyroids Thursday at The Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff and with The Hickoids Friday at Dan's Silverleaf in Denton.



Friday, March 15 Mark Allan Atwood & Friends

7 p.m., Six Springs Tavern, 147 N. Plano Rd., Richardson. $10 at prekindle.com



Ennis singer-songwriter Mark Allan Atwood has been a making his way around the scene since the summer of 1980 when you could find him around Lower Greenville playing folk music. In 1987, he spent a little time fronting a hair metal band and another band until taking a break from music in 1999. In 2006, he started writing songs again, playing more than 1,000 shows all around Texas ever since.



Mean Motor Scooter

7 p.m., Three Links, 2704 Elm St. $15 at prekindle.com



Celebrating the release of its brand new album, Day Dreamer, indie-punk band Mean Motor Scooter plays Deep Ellum this Friday with a little help from singer Ayden Trammell and hard rock psychedelic band Paint Trails. It has been nearly four years since the band's last official release, and the new album shows them going harder, faster and more chaotic than ever before.



Saturday, March 16 Mountain of Smoke

8:30 p.m., Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. $15 at prekindle.com



North Texas stoner metal band Mountain of Smoke doesn't play very often, but when it does, you can expect the band to draw a crowd. The band has gone through many shifts in sounds through the years, scaling up from a drum and bass duo and adding electronic elements, a pedal steel guitar, a lead guitarist or whatever gives the band a harder, heavier and captivating sound. Mountain of Smoke plays with hardcore band Yatsu, black metal band Tyrants Might and surf rock band Joe Gorgeous.



Sunday, March 17

Slobberbone

5 p.m., Dan's Silverleaf, 103 N. Industrial St., Denton. $20 at prekindle.com



Denton's legendary alt-country band Slobberbone was born in a Park ‘n’ Go beer store parking lot in early 1992. Over the next four years, the band toured across Texas until releasing its first album, Crow Pot Pie. Slobberbone released three more albums before ultimately calling it quits in the early 2000s and letting the legend live on. In 2016, the band released Bees and Seas: The Best of Slobberbone, which they regarded as more of a creative retrospective than a traditional "best of" album. The album, complete with liner notes written by Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, was selected by the group as the best representation of what the band was and remains to this day. Slobberbone shows aren't exactly unheard of, but they definitely don't happen often. The band plays a Sunday matinee show this St. Patrick's Day.



Daikaiju

8 p.m., Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. $15 at prekindle.com



Later on St. Patrick's Day, things get wild in Deep Ellum with Daikaiju. Formed as a kaiju-themed surf punk band in Huntsville, Alabama, in the winter of 1999, Daikaiju is now based in Houston. The band plays in many forms, but it mostly consists of two guitarists, a bassist and a drummer. Seems ordinary enough, right? But what has taken the band around the world to play shows across Europe, eastern Asia and North America is its incredible stage show culminating in any pyromaniac's dream. It's hard to say what the band will set on fire, but there most certainly will be fire in Deep Ellum after sets from punk band Noogy and blues rock band King Clam.



Monday, March 18 Classless Act

8 p.m., Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave. $13 at prekindle.com



LA rock band Classless Act made quite the impression on audiences in 2022 when it opened for Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe on The Stadium Tour, which hit every major market in the country. Since 2019, the band has been functioning as a tribute to '80s metal; Bob Rock produced its debut album Welcome to the Show and recorded it at the home studio of Tommy Lee. Opening will be pop-punk band The No-Where Jets.