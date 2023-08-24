Texas Latino Pride Is Coming!

Get ready for Texas Latino Pride, Dallas. Beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, the day-long festival returns for its ninth year. Hosted by its founder Juan Contreras, the event will bring elegance, camp and fabulosity to the Reverchon Park baseball field.One of the best parts of Texas Latino Pride is the performances. This year's guests will be treated to shows from local queens Mary Con, Sasha Andrews, Celestia Moon, Valentina Diamond and Marissa Kage.Kage, a trans drag performer, takes pride in being a part of Dallas’ LGBTQ+ community, which she describes as a “melting pot.” She also takes pride in her Mexican heritage and hopes that her visibility within drag helps combat homophobia and transphobia within Latinx communities.“I feel that pride is very important because it shows that despite any judgment, hate or prejudice thrown at us, we are happy to live our lives the way we want to, authentically and, of course, proud,” says Kage. “As a trans woman, there are often many people that disagree with my life — or believe that I’m ill or doing something wrong — but I do not care. My life changed the moment I first allowed myself to say ‘I’m trans’ or when I took my first dose of estrogen. I’ve never felt more myself and I’m happy to live my life now for myself.”Joining the local performers arealumni Jorgeous, who hails from San Antonio, and Crystal Methyd. The queens appeared on seasons 14 and 12, respectively.During her performance, Methyd promises that the “Crystal Methyd fantasy” will be “in full effect” and teases a “veritable panoply for the senses.”Methyd is from Springfield, Missouri, and her mother is from Texas. She has performed in Texas a number of times and says that the state's drag fans always give her a sweet serving of Southern hospitality.“What sets the Dallas LGBTQ+ community apart is that y’all know how to party and shower your entertainers with so much love,” says Methyd. “As someone from a red state, I feel a sense of solidarity with other red-state queers.”In addition to exciting drag performances, Texas Latino Pride ticket-holders can also expect plenty of live music. Taking the stage are fresh LGBTQ+ voices in music, including Venezuelan artist La Cruz.La Cruz’s recent single, “Quitate La Ropa,” has received more than 1 million views on YouTube and has connected with the LGBTQ+ community at large, with many lauding La Cruz for the video's portrayal of same-sex intimacy and body positivity.With his musical set, La Cruz promises 45 minutes of “disconnection,” encouraging fans to get up and dance.“It is important to know where we come from, and to know where we are going, and to see things clearly,” says La Cruz. “Pride can’t exclude any part of the world. We must visualize the good and value it, and denounce all injustices.”