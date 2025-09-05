 TCU Alum Jeremy Culhane Joins Saturday Night Live | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

A TCU Alum is Joining the Cast of SNL This Season

Ahead of its 51st season, Saturday Night Live has announced five new cast members, including one who attended TCU.
September 5, 2025
Image: Jeremy Culhane is among five new additions to the long-running sketch show.
Jeremy Culhane is among five new additions to the long-running sketch show. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

After a months-long celebration of the 50th season of Saturday Night Live, it’s back to business as usual for the iconic sketch comedy show. Just a few weeks away from the Oct. 4 premiere of SNL season 51, the show announced the abrupt firing of four cast members, including Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim and Heidi Gardner.

Wakim had only been with the show for a single season before his firing, and Gardner was finishing her eighth.

With more room on the cast, the show announced five new hires to fill out the roster for season 51, and it seems like they’re doubling down on a pivot to Gen Z audiences. The new additions include Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.
@jazzy_jelly

I guess we’re back?

♬ original sound - Jeremy Culhane
As far as we could tell, Culhane will become the first SNL cast member with legitimate North Texas roots. He attended Texas Christian University (TCU) from 2010-14, where he was part of the student improv group, Senseless Acts of Comedy. After college, he appeared in shows like Netflix’s American Vandal and HBO Max's Sex Lives of College Girls, and amassed a modest following on social media. Today, he sits at 340,000 followers on TikTok, with over 13 million likes.

Culhane will join the cast alongside other comedians who smartly used the internet to their advantage. Slowikowska is a social media darling who has become known for her skits across various platforms. She has over one million followers on Instagram and an instantly recognizable brand of cringe comedy. We’d be surprised if she didn’t bring a good chunk of her hyper-online audience to SNL with her.
Additionally, Marshall’s full-time hiring essentially breaks up the Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio, which consists of Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, both of whom have SNL roots in their families. The three comics were brought on in recent seasons for pre-recorded video sketches, in the vein of Lonely Island, but they were not brought back as a unit.

Patterson’s hiring is also unique. The 26-year-old comedian was discovered on the YouTube stand-up variety show Kill Tony, where he’s become one of the show’s standout recurring characters. He's slated to perform at the Arlington Improv this weekend, Sept. 5-7, if you want an early look at what you're in for this season.

The 51st season of SNL will premiere on Oct. 4 on NBC.
Image: Simon Pruitt
Simon Pruitt is a staff writer for the Dallas Observer. He's been writing professionally since he was 16, covering art, sports and all the peculiar things he finds along the way.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Simon Pruitt: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: You Can Now See This Rare Andy Warhol Collection at the Dallas World Aquarium

Visual Art

You Can Now See This Rare Andy Warhol Collection at the Dallas World Aquarium

By Simon Pruitt
Image: 19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

Lists

19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Caroline Pritchard and Alec Spicer
Image: Comedy Show Aims to Fundraise Financial Aid for Undocumented College Students

Events

Comedy Show Aims to Fundraise Financial Aid for Undocumented College Students

By Simon Pruitt
Image: This is Not a Drill: A Thrilling Dallas Musical Makes it to Off-Broadway

Theater

This is Not a Drill: A Thrilling Dallas Musical Makes it to Off-Broadway

By Ann Zimmerman
Image: 19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

Lists

19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Caroline Pritchard and Alec Spicer
Image: 5 Seminal Works of the Taylor Sheridan Cinematic Universe That Aren't Yellowstone

Film, TV & Streaming

5 Seminal Works of the Taylor Sheridan Cinematic Universe That Aren't Yellowstone

By Liam Gaughan
Image: This is Not a Drill: A Thrilling Dallas Musical Makes it to Off-Broadway

Theater

This is Not a Drill: A Thrilling Dallas Musical Makes it to Off-Broadway

By Ann Zimmerman
Image: Comedy Show Aims to Fundraise Financial Aid for Undocumented College Students

Events

Comedy Show Aims to Fundraise Financial Aid for Undocumented College Students

By Simon Pruitt
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation