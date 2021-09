The Best North Texas Moments in Saturday Night Live History

It’s great! No wait, it sucks! Now it’s great again! Thus has been the critique offor the last 46 years and counting. Unquestionably, it's one of the most important pieces of American comedy in history as the show that gave us Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers and John Belushi. It also gave us the Coneheads.Last year,had a fairly memorable run, as it generally does during an election year. Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden impression may have gotten mixed results, but Alec Baldwin’s former President Trump and Maya Rudolph’s VP Kamala Harris continued to be spot on. This was also the season that gave us newcomer Bowen Yang’s uproarious iceberg sketch Local performers, politicians and events have frequently popped up (and been skewered) on the iconic sketch series to give us some memorable turns. We looked back at some of the best.Wilson will finally make his hosting debut on the upcoming Season 47 (!) of, but in 2016 he appeared as hischaracter, male model Hansel, alongside Ben Stiller’s Derek Zoolander on a segment of “Weekend Update.” Their five minutes of screen time is funnier than the entirety ofIn an episode hosted by the elder Wilson brother, Luke, cast member Rob Riggle helped him relax his swollen tongue with an ice cube in an increasingly ridiculous get-together of work buddies.In this classic sketch, the musician/actor helped Dr. Frank-N-Furter himself, Tim Curry, run a wacky novelty shop that exclusively sells items to prepare for a viewing ofIn case you didn’t know, Beavis and Butthead are from Dallas . In this animated sketch, they aided some other MTV classic characters in poking fun at former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s use of the network to reach out to troubled adolescents.The mixed-martial artist turned actress wasn’t exactly invited toafter Lucasfilm fired her fromfor her racist comments. But the show did cast Cecily Strong as her likeness in a talk show sketch that also featured Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman), Sen. Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson).The discord among the Ewing clan onwas famously lampooned as a two-part episode on, butalso took aim at the classic cliffhanger in this 1980 sketch.The former Jonas Brother has been branching into film and theater in his post-boybander career, and on anskit, his awkward fairy tale prince found some unusual candidates for his Cinderella-to-be.The North Texas politician (played by Dana Carvey) had some choice words for his children’s Halloween costume selection in this parody of his presidential campaign.