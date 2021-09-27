The Best North Texas Moments in Saturday Night Live History

Last year, SNL had a fairly memorable run, as it generally does during an election year. Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden impression may have gotten mixed results, but Alec Baldwin’s former President Trump and Maya Rudolph’s VP Kamala Harris continued to be spot on. This was also the season that gave us newcomer Bowen Yang’s uproarious iceberg sketch.
Local performers, politicians and events have frequently popped up (and been skewered) on the iconic sketch series to give us some memorable turns. We looked back at some of the best.
Owen Wilson Reprises His Zoolander Role
Wilson will finally make his hosting debut on the upcoming Season 47 (!) of SNL, but in 2016 he appeared as his Zoolander character, male model Hansel, alongside Ben Stiller’s Derek Zoolander on a segment of “Weekend Update.” Their five minutes of screen time is funnier than the entirety of Zoolander 2. Luke Wilson Goes Through an Awkward Post-Work Dinner
In an episode hosted by the elder Wilson brother, Luke, cast member Rob Riggle helped him relax his swollen tongue with an ice cube in an increasingly ridiculous get-together of work buddies. Meat Loaf Helps Tim Curry Sell Rocky Horror Merch
In this classic sketch, the musician/actor helped Dr. Frank-N-Furter himself, Tim Curry, run a wacky novelty shop that exclusively sells items to prepare for a viewing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Confirmed Dallasites Beavis and Butthead Ruin a Serious Discussion For Troubled Teens
In case you didn’t know, Beavis and Butthead are from Dallas. In this animated sketch, they aided some other MTV classic characters in poking fun at former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s use of the network to reach out to troubled adolescents. SNL Takes a Jab At Gina Carano Getting Canceled
The mixed-martial artist turned actress wasn’t exactly invited to SNL after Lucasfilm fired her from The Mandalorian for her racist comments. But the show did cast Cecily Strong as her likeness in a talk show sketch that also featured Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman), Sen. Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson). The Simpsons Isn’t the Only Comedy Show to Parody Dallas’ “Who Shot J.R.?” Episode
The discord among the Ewing clan on Dallas was famously lampooned as a two-part episode on The Simpsons, but SNL also took aim at the classic cliffhanger in this 1980 sketch. Nick Jonas Makes For An Unusual Prince Charming
The former Jonas Brother has been branching into film and theater in his post-boybander career, and on an SNL skit, his awkward fairy tale prince found some unusual candidates for his Cinderella-to-be. What Do Halloween Costumes Look Like in Dallas? Ross Perot Makes Some Unusual Discoveries
The North Texas politician (played by Dana Carvey) had some choice words for his children’s Halloween costume selection in this parody of his presidential campaign.