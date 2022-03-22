6 Late-Night Music Venues and Parties to Check Out in Dallas

Dallasites need a safe place to go to after they’ve been clubbing all night and the bars have rudely closed their doors, and there are some great late-night spots to check out new music while sobering up. Take a look at the best late-night music spots in Dallas and follow them on social media to get updates on what's up next.
VoltageLocated at an underground warehouse, Voltage is known for its highly energetic vibe, powerful dream beam laser lights and audio. At this venue, you can literally feel the vibrations of the house and techno music throughout your body. Voltage aims to create a safe place for people to hang out, dance and have fun. This is not a place for heavy partying, but rather a space to simply connect with others who enjoy discovering new talent in Dallas. Here, you'll find art vendors, live paintings, fashion shows and prominent electronic artists.
Voltage is for art and music lovers. The venue takes pride in attracting crowds without egos, so leave the judgement and status-seeking at the door. You won’t be seeing a lot of phones out on the dance floor at Voltage: It's a living-in-the-moment crowd. The events start at 2 a.m. and go until 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturda nights. Text 214-308-2135 for the address and find the space on Instagram at @voltageafterhours.
Jack’s HouseJack’s House is an underground location at a warehouse and photography studio with colorful neon lights. The atmosphere here is mellow, and the soundtrack is traditional house music. If you’re looking for a low-key, safe space to hang out and listen to some good quality, original house music, this is exactly your spot. Residencies include DJs Willie Trimmer, John Wayne, Pass the 40 and Monstax. The cover is $25 at the door, and you will need to DM the venue on Instagram for the address. You can also take a bunch of cute photos at the little mini-themed studios ranging from a cactus desert to a swing with green leaves and a neon hearts background. Crowds from It’ll Do in Deep Ellum will usually come to Jack’s House to continue the late-night music. Lastly, this is also not a place to drink until you pass out, so come only if you are bringing positivity, want to hear the best DJs and genuinely have an appreciation for house music. Doors open at 2 a.m. and the fun goes until 6 a.m., only on Saturday nights going into Sunday morning. Find the house that Jack built, y'all, on Instagram under @jackshousedallas.
Rainbow Vomit
If you’ve seen Rainbow Vomit before, then you know how this is easily one of the most Instagrammable places in Dallas. At this pop-up art gallery, you'll find photo-ops in every corner. From the life-sized unicorn that can carry 300 pounds to the cotton candy-like laser-beamed clouds reminiscent of the work of Dallas artist Shamsy, the visuals are magical. When Rainbow Vomit closes at 2 a.m., the space often keeps up the party by moving the celebrations to another location. The venue often changes, so pay close attention to Rainbow Vomit's social media for the address, and look for flyers on its Instagram or website. The parties are in support of “dance, music, art and community,” as stated on the website, so there will be plenty of house, funk and techno, and a festival atmosphere. Past locations have included warehouses in the Design District. Visit rainbowvomitdallas.com for more info or @rainbowvomitdallas on Instagram.
Next Level Dallas11528 Harry Hines Blvd.
OK, so the location for Next Level Dallas isn’t the best, but the venue certainly makes up for it. What was once Bellagio is now Next Level Dallas, not to confused with Next Level Events, where they play a mix of hip-hop and Latin and sometimes even some pop or top 40. This is the perfect club to pop bottles in, as it has plenty of bottle service. Everything is fancier since the venue upgraded everything: The TVs are bigger, the stages are even wider and the club has increased in size, which means far more room on the dance floor. Next Level is open from Wednesdays to Sundays with (depending on the day) doors opening from 1 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Find it on Instagram at @nextlevel_dallas.
Pulsation NationPulsation Nation throws pop-up after-hours every other week, offering a great chance to network with other upcoming artists while discovering new music. The owners support newer artists by giving them a platform to perform, so if you’re into DJing, Pulsation Nation will gladly give you a start. Hours are usually 2–6 a.m. Contact them on Instagram at @pulsationnation to find the address.
Station 43911 Cedar Springs Road
Located in the heart of Dallas’ gayborhood, Station 4 keeps the party going through the wee hours of the morning. This queer utopia is open until 4 a.m. on weekends, with DJs playing tunes throughout the night, music videos on display on multiple screens and drag shows in the upstairs venue, The Rose Room. Also inside S4 is a video game bar called Cheat Code, where you and your dancing crew can play games while you sober up from the bar's classic cocktails.