Dallas Observer BrewFest Canceled on Account of Unrelenting Heat

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of Dallas Observer’s BrewFest 2023, which was scheduled to take place Sept. 9, because of unprecedented extreme heat predicted for that day. The decision to cancel was made after careful consideration of various factors, chiefly the health and safety of our attendees, participants and staff.



The Dallas Observer team regrets any inconvenience this will cause our valued supporters, sponsors, vendors and all those we were eagerly looking forward to sharing a beer with again. Our primary concern has always been the well-being of our community, and canceling BrewFest is the responsible choice given the likelihood of dangerous heat at this popular event.



Our team is working on the refund process, and all registered attendees will receive instructions via email regarding the refund procedure.



For inquiries related to event updates or any other matters, please reach out to our customer support team at [email protected] .



We eagerly anticipate bringing the BrewFest experience back to you in the future, when conditions allow. We look forward to seeing you at our Tacolandia event coming up on Saturday, Nov. 4.

This endless, bruising summer has sucked another bit fun out of life. Because of a weather forecast that calls for potentially life-threatening high temperatures in the second freakin' week of September,'s BrewFest 2023 has been canceled.The extended forecast from The Weather Channel calls for a high of 102 degrees that day, and as often (daily) as we've said we're dying for a cold one, we've never meant that literally. We certainly don't want that to be the case for our many readers or the fans of one of our most popular signature — and outdoor — events.Jennifer Robinson, our national marketing & events director, has more details in the following press release: