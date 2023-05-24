The Best Things To Do in Dallas, May 24–30

Wednesday, May 24David Lynch Retrospective at The Texas Theatre
He’s one of the greatest filmmakers of our time. He is the David Lynch. The Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) launches A Complete Retrospective — a Lynchian festival of 35 millimeter proportions — Wednesday, May 24, at 8 and 9 p.m. with Wild at Heart and Eraserhead, respectively. The series continues through June 4 and includes some non-feature-style fun, Q&As and classics including Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, Dune, Blue Velvet, Lost Highway, The Elephant Man and others. A festival pass guarantees admission to every screening for $170 (plus fees), available online. Single event tickets are available while they last.
Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience at Winspear Opera House
The titular star of The Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, is making her way to the stage of Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, to make contact with audiences. With a heart as big as her teased hair, Caputo has offered connection to deceased loved ones for a long time — a decade is a century in TV years. Now attendees can see her focus on a person and expose live the stories that made the TLC show so captivating. Tickets start at $30, available online.
Ash Studios Presents
If Hump Day is the time to let loose, Ash Studios Presents (3203 Ash Lane) is the perfect place. A togethering of music, fashion, art and even some charcuterie, the event will offer beautiful things to both gawk at and contribute to. Check out the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Concert Truck (it’s a mobile concert space!), a DJ, a fashion show featuring two labels and an art exhibition of five artists/groups. Then customize your own look and paint on the mural. Admission is free, but let Eventbrite know you’re coming.
Thursday, May 25
In the way-back when fresh out of the Pandemic, TITAS commissioned a site-specific piece from renowned and visually arresting dance company Pilobolus. In a collaboration with Booker T. Washington HSPVA’s dance students, the three organizations came together to make the Nasher Sculpture Garden (2001 Flora St.) bloom with movement. And they’re doing it again. Be a part of Pilobolus in the Garden at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and again at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $40, available online.
Improve Your Credit Score at Dallas Public Library, Renner Frankford Branch
The car market. The housing market. APRs and other acronyms. Knowing your credit score and how to improve it can help you negotiate those things more successfully. And with the word “recession” looming about, it seems like a good time to get that score to as good a place as possible. Not that it’ll help anyone, but you know, it’s a good confidence booster for those of us with no nest egg. The Renner Frankford Branch of the Dallas Public Library is hosting a free class with info on requesting your report, types of inquiries, what makes a good credit score and more. Be there (6400 Frankford Road) at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25. See the DPL’s other offerings online.
Friday, May 26
Music can make a statement and musicians are changemakers. Jess Garland and Luminescence this Friday through Sunday at the Wyly Theatre (2400 Flora St.) create the perfect case in point. In an effort to raise awareness on the lack of racial equity in the Dallas Arts District, the musician and singer-songwriter uses a 3D-printed laser harp in concert with a cast of Black musicians and new media artists Eric Trich and James Talambas. The song, the light, the story — all of it comes together to both celebrate Blackness and fight for its rightful, more prominent representation in Dallas arts. Tickets are all performances available online.
I and You at Bath House Cultural Center
In their mission to promote women’s works, Echo Theatre is in the midst of the second Lauren Gunderson play, I and You. And yeah, we are total suckers for a teenage love story. Now, in this case, that love can be for a lot of different things, and one of them might be Walt Whitman, but that’s what makes this coming-of-age and dealing-with-illness story a great one. See it through June 3 at the Bath House Cultural Center (521 E. Lawther Drive). Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, and 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets are $25, available online.
John Wayne Day at John Wayne: An American Experience in the Fort Worth Stockyards
This Friday, be sure to wish a Happy John Wayne Day to those who celebrate. Also, maybe take them to John Wayne: An American Experience in the Fort Worth Stockyards (Historic Exhibits Building, 2501 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth). Also in the works is a special birthday bash for the lucky ticketed few. Bandana embroidering, hat branding, Gold Handle Coffee and Duke Spirits tastings and more, from 4 to 7 p.m. Regular admission to the exhibition is $21.95, but Birthday Bash tickets are $41.95 and are limited. Both are available online.
Saturday, May 27
This weekend is three days (for some people), thanks to Memorial Day. And for those who don’t grill or watch war movies, that means at least one day wondering what the hell to do. Head down to Crowdus Street between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday and you’ll find two main stages and a selection of musicians like Dorrough Music, Jake Quillin, RAVS, Cure for Paranoia, Dezi 5 and others rocking out. A slew of artists will also perform and exhibit their works for perusal and purchase. Find the schedule on Instagram for a quick and easy screenshot.
Once again, Cris Worley Fine Arts (1845 E. Levee St.) delivers with a haunting pair of exhibitions. First up, Adrian Esparza’s Emerging From Space continues to evoke inspiration from traditional Mexican sarapes to offer a collection that celebrates ink on paper as much as the brightly colored yarn. Meanwhile, Lauren Clay’s Threshold Drawings presents colored pencil drawings and sculptures inspired by her study of Carl Jung’s Depth Psychology. Both exhibitions are on view Tuesdays through Saturdays, through June 17. Find out more online.
Sunday, May 28The Little Mermaid family party at Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands
You want thingamabobs? She’s got 20! It’s the long-awaited live-action adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and it’s time for a party. Get to Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 28, for a screening of the new release. Actually, come 30 minutes early. The theater hosts a Family Party with themed games and crafts and other activities before the movie. You’ll even get props for the screening. We don’t discourage a red wig. Secure tickets online ASAP.
Texas Frightmare Weekend
Horror fans, look alive! ALIVE! Irving Convention Center (500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.) is getting ghoulish from Thursday through Sunday for Texas Frightmare Weekend. Meet stars of the bloody screen — even the ones you may not recognize thanks to legendary make-up and prosthetics (and you might meet some of those artists as well). Filmmaker Sam Raimi and composer John Carpenter are guests of honor among a long list of very talented screamsters, so be sure to secure tickets to the event, and to the panels and autograph or photo sessions so you don’t miss a thing. Get all the details online.
Monday, May 29
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra offers a summer Parks Concert Series every year, and it’s fabulous no matter the weather. The kick-off event is Memorial Day at 8:15 p.m. at Flag Pole Hill and features patriotic tunes as well as popular and movie music. Stick around for a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. The concert is free to attend. Find out more about the DSO and summer concerts online.