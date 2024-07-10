What To Know About Dallas' 2024 All-Star Week Schedule

In addition to the All-Star game, the Rangers and Major League Baseball have announced a lineup of events across North Texas throughout the week. From youth tournaments to the MLB draft, here’s your guide to Dallas’ 2024 All-Star Week.
HBCU Swingman Classic
Friday, July 12
The HBCU Swingman Classic is an annual All-Star experience for Division-I student-athletes at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs). The event will highlight the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs and provide 50 selected HBCU players the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage. The philanthropic and educational event will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, at Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington. Tickets are available for purchase at mlb.tickets.com.
All-Star Commissioner’s Cup, Jennie Finch Classic
This Friday through July 15, two MLB youth tournaments, the All-Star Commissioner's Cup and the Jennie Finch Classic, will be played at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy in Dallas. The All-Star Commissioner’s Cup baseball tournament presentps players age 17 and under from MLB Youth Academies across the United States and Puerto Rico. Named after the Olympic gold medal-winning softball player, the Jennie Finch Classic will feature softball players ages 17 and under from both MLB Youth Academies and Jennie Finch softball programs. The four-day schedules for both the All-Star Commissioner’s Cup and Jennie Finch tournaments can be found online at mlb.com.
Saturday, July 13Capital One All-Star Village
The All-Star Village is one of several events in the Saturday lineup of All-Star activities. For the first time, the MLB fan festival will take place in a former Major League Ballpark — Choctaw Stadium. The four-day experience will encompass the North Lawn and Esports Stadium to create a baseball theme park in the heart of Arlington. The village will also present a youth participation-focused Capital One game. The All-Star Village will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Capital One cardholders get free access to Capital One All-Star Village from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day All-Star Village is open. Tickets to all of All-Star Saturday’s events can be purchased with a single ticket at mlb.tickets.com.
All-Star Futures Game
All-Star Saturday will host a matchup of top baseball prospects who are nearing the Major Leagues. The 25th annual exhibition game will showcase 37 of the MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects, including seven of the top 20 players. The seven-inning game will start at 3 p.m. at Globe Life Field and will be available to at-home viewers on MLB Network, MLB.TV, MLB.com or the MLB app.
Future Skills Showcase
Immediately following the Futures Game, the MLB will debut its inaugural Future Skills Showcase. Eight players, four from each league, will put their skills to the test in a three-round hitting competition at Globe Life Field that will “highlight the skills of MLB’s top prospects in a fun and competitive environment,” according to MLB’s website. The showcase will air on tape delay at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, on the MLP Network, MLB.TV, MLB.com and the MLB app.
All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
This All-Star event is crafted for those who are more familiar with E! News than ESPN. The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game boasts a 25-star lineup with the likes of actress Gina Rodriguez, country singer Kane Brown, Saturday Night Live’s Marcello Hernandez, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and more. The game is set to begin at 8:45 p.m. at Globe Life Field.
Sunday, July 14
MLB Draft
This year’s MLB draft is moving from Seattle to the Stockyards. The draft is taking place during All-Star Week for its fourth consecutive year and will be held at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth. Twenty rounds of drafting will kick off on Sunday with Rounds 1 and 2. Rounds 3–10 will take place on Monday and the remainder on Tuesday. Last year’s World Series win means this will be the first time the Rangers get the very last pick in the draft’s opening round.
Monday, July 15
All-Star Workout Day
Workout Day gives baseball fans a chance to see the 2024 All-Star players prep live before Tuesday’s big game. AL and NL All-Stars will hit Globe Life Field for batting practice leading into the Home Run Derby.
T-Mobile Home Run Derby
This year’s All-Star Home Run Derby consists of eight players, six of whom have been announced so far. Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, Royals shortstop Bobby Whitt Jr., Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez and two soon-to-be-announced players will all swing the lumber at 7 p.m at Globe Life.
Tuesday, July 16
MLB All-Star Game
The All-Star main event will take place at 7 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The best from the National League and American League will go head-to-head in the MLB’s 94th Midsummer Classic in Arlington for the first time in nearly three decades. Tickets to the All-Star Game are officially sold out, but fans can still purchase seats through secondary markets. Currently, single tickets range from $200 to upwards of $8,000 depending on how close you want to be to the action. Those who would rather enjoy their peanuts and Cracker Jacks at home on the couch can catch the All-Star Game’s live broadcast on FOX.