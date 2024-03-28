The Texas Rangers Won the World Series! Now What?

I almost feel as if this entire article could consist of simply repeating that phrase — World Series champion Texas Rangers — over and over, and so many of us would still read it 500 times and start crying with joy all over again. But here we are. For the first time in the history of this franchise, which began as the Washington Senators in 1961, the local club will open a Major League Baseball season as the defending champions.
It’s been almost five months since teammates dogpiled each other on Nov. 1 in Arizona after winning Game 5 of the Series. And along with a phrase we’ve never been able to utter before, we now must ask ourselves a question we’ve never been able to ask before: What are our expectations for the 2024 Texas Rangers as defending champions?
For me, it’s an endlessly intriguing question. I went to my first Rangers game around 1984 when I was in kindergarten. I’m a lifelong fan of this team, and last season’s triumph was the single greatest sports moment of my life. When the Rangers went to the World Series for the first time in 2010, I didn’t even care that they lost in just five games. I couldn’t believe this franchise was finally playing in the World Series. And, after the heartbreaking event that shall not be named in Game 6 of the 2011 Series, I simply accepted that I love a team that is never going to win it. And, at that time at least, that was OK.
Since 2011, I’ve attended a few games each season, I’ve watched a lot of them on TV, I even bought a powder blue jersey when they came out a few years ago while being sure to update my team cap every year. And, there was a little part of me on Opening Day each year that felt maybe, just maybe, this would be a magical season, and the dreams of so many people would come true when the Rangers would finally lift the Commissioner's Trophy.
That never happened, until it finally, improbably, did in 2023. The dream came true. I kid you not, I’ve probably watched the final out of Game 5 at least 100 times.
After that final out was recorded, I immediately went out and bought a hoodie, a hat, two t-shirts, a pennant, a pint glass and a coffee mug. I wore some sort of World Series champions gear every single day for a month straight. On that emotional night and for a few weeks after I thought, "Who cares if they ever win it again? I have finally experienced it! They can suck next season and I don’t even care! We are champions!"
But, as the 2024 season opens, I’ve begun to feel a bit differently.
That brings us back to that unfamiliar question of what our expectations should be. What is realistic? What is fair?
This year, more conversation revolved around spring training baseball on my radio show than I can ever recall. We wondered why the team wouldn’t just dish out some cash and bring back Jordan Montgomery, for one example. We’ve also been mesmerized by the absurdly quick rise through the minors and onto the Opening Day roster of super rookie Wyatt Langford.
A look at this lineup suggests it’s very possible this year’s Rangers could somehow surpass the whopping 881 runs scored last year and potentially even break the all-time franchise record of 945 runs set in 1999. That playoff team's lineup was powered by heavy-hitting All-Stars such as Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, Rafael Palmeiro, Juan Gonzalez and Rusty Greer. Six Rangers hit 20 or more home runs that year. Six players on one team hitting that many homers is a lot.
And yet, this lineup seems nastier.
It wouldn’t be surprising if Langford, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, Josh Jung, Jonah Heim, Nate Lowe, and another sure-to-standout rookie, Evan Carter, each hit 20 or more home runs. That would be two more than that powerhouse '99 squad. On top of that, Seager, Carter and Langford are absolute on-base machines.
Although the Rangers’ World Series win surprised many, don't forget that team had an impressive six All-Stars last year and returns them all to Globe Life Field for 2024. And the bats aren’t the only reason to have a reasonable amount of hope for this season. The defending American League Gold Glove winners at first base (Lowe), right field (Garcia) and catcher (Heim) are out there still snagging balls for the home team.
In 2023, the team's record was 90–72, and there's reason to think that the 2024 team could be even better.
Of course, the starting pitching rotation is always a concern with this franchise, but returning fireballer Nathan Eovaldi was a playoff ace and will open the season as the team’s top arm. Jon Gray, Dane Dunning and Andrew Heaney all pitched efficiently enough last season and should continue to do so. The fifth spot in the rotation will be interesting to watch, as it will most likely be a combination of Cody Bradford and the newly acquired Michael Lorenzen.
The front office addressed needs in the bullpen, and it seems unlikely the relief pitching will be worse than last year, when it served up 33 blown saves and a lowly save percentage of 47.6%.
To put that in perspective, MLB started playing 162 regular season games in 1961. Since then, not counting strike- or COVID-shortened seasons, the Rangers of 2023 had the eighth-worst save percentage. Ever. Those same Rangers became the first team since the 1969 San Francisco Giants to win more than 82 games with a save percentage below 50%. If they’d converted just 60% of their 63 save opportunities last year, they would have won 5 more games, finishing 95-67 and easily capturing the American League West division title.
As for the future, the window of opportunity for sustained playoff competition opened last year, and the Rangers shattered it. That window remains open, albeit in a competitive division with a still highly relevant Houston team and a surprisingly competitive Seattle team that believes it has the pieces to make a deep playoff run. But last season proved that the Rangers have a front office that is willing to make the moves needed to improve the team while also having the farm system and movable pieces in Ezequiel Duran, Justin Foscue, Brock Porter, Sebastian Walcott and a couple of others who could bring a potential big-time arm at the trade deadline.
Looking further ahead, the club hopes to get future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer back in June or early July, in a scenario in which he would not need to be an ace. Another big-name, big-money pitcher, Jacob deGrom, is expected back at some point later this summer, along with offseason signee Tyler Mahle, who has been very good when healthy throughout his career. If just one of those arms ends up offering something positive, that will be a huge mid-season boost for the rotation.
I paint the picture this way to say, yes, our expectations should remain high for the Rangers in 2024. But on the flip side is the fact there hasn’t been a repeat champion in baseball since the New York Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000. As Rangers fans, we, amazingly, now know how hard it is to win just one title. That said, it seems unfair to say to this group of players: "It’s ok if you suck, thanks for everything last year!"
This is undoubtedly one of the best lineups in all of baseball. The team has earned our expectations that they make the playoffs at the very least. The Rangers should also expect us to look forward to a valiant defense of their first title.
And now, for the first time ever, if they do make the playoffs again, we can finally believe that raising another World Champions banner at Globe Life Field is a distinct possibility. We now live in a world where every Opening Day offers more than a pipe dream. Now we can say realistically that the Texas Rangers can win the World Series.