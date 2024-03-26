Texas Rangers New Food Items: Some Hits, Some Swings and Misses

The Rangers are beefing up the food menu, as they've done since introducing the Boomstick in 2012. Each year the team's concessionaire, Delaware North, tinkers with the menu, trying to take things up a notch — a bat flip to a plain old hot dog. We got to try some of the new items recently and here's what you can look forward to (and avoid).
Concession logistics and "push-through" have also been updated. Delaware North has added three more Amazon "just walk out locations" and 10 Mashgin self-checkouts that use AI and cameras for touchless checkout. Also, mobile orders are available from seats for 90% of concessions. They've also added old-school vending machines for beers, soda water, hot dogs and more.