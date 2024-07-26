 Dallas Law Office Has a Secret Art Gallery | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

'Troubled Sixties' Collection at Dallas Law Office Has Rare Photos of Marilyn Monroe

There’s a free gallery downtown displaying propaganda, comic book art and photography you won’t find anywhere else. You just have to talk to a lawyer to get in.
July 26, 2024
Rogge Dunn's collection is open for viewing by appointment only.
Rogge Dunn's collection is open for viewing by appointment only. Kian Hervey
Share this:
Employment attorney Rogge Dunn has collected rare art and political antiques for decades. His grandmother started his collection when she gave him a 1917 War Savings Stamp poster that bears a proud U.S. bald eagle and the reminder to “keep him free.”

Dunn’s youthful fascination with world history led to an expansive collection of posters, archives and prize-winning photos that capture the challenging and triumphant moments of the past.

His newest art gallery curation, America’s Troubled Sixties: War, Discrimination, Assassinations, Death and Protests, reveals how activists from the 1960s and Civil Rights Movement used any means necessary — even comic books — to get their message to the masses.

“What’s amazing is these [pieces] are translated in other languages and used around the world,” Dunn say, pointing to a 1950s comic strip later translated into Arabic and Persian to support nonviolent protests in the 2010 Arab Spring.

“Sixty years later, or whenever it was done, these [messages] are repeated in a different language, in a totally different culture, making an impact,” he says.
click to enlarge
In 1987, anti-apartheid organizations launched a campaign in South Africa.
Kian Hervey
Banksy, Woodrow Nash, Jon Kessler, Wolfgang Stiller and other artists are also on display in the 3,500-square-foot space. If their names aren’t familiar to you, fret not. Dunn has a mental catalog of every piece and will instill his knowledge without charging you a single legal fee.

“If I have the time,” he says, as a caveat. "I generally make myself available to explain the art because I’ve researched every piece and know its history because it’s fun for me.”

Other fun gallery pieces touch on apartheid in South Africa, detention practices at Guantanamo Bay, European nationalism and good ol’ Texas history. A bronze sculpture of Lt. Colonel William Barret Travis, who commanded troops at the Alamo, greets guests in the gallery lobby.

Pop culture pieces include rare portraits of Marilyn Monroe taken six weeks before her death in 1962. Some of the collection's 3-D pieces include a LeRoy Neiman-painted Corvette hood and a model of Braniff Airways' 1975 Alexander Calder airplane design.

“That’s probably the most expensive thing in here,” Dunn says. “I don’t do stocks that go up and down, or anything like that. I invest in this.”

A nostalgic “Rock ‘n’ Roll Room” rounds out the gallery with cool concert photos of James Brown, Stevie Wonder, the Beatles, Bob Marley and more. There’s even an early illustration of the iconic Rolling Stones' logo for guests to view.

If you have some time downtown, and a group of at least 10 friends to join, this is a gallery worth the drive and administrative coordination.

Rogge Dunn Group, 500 N. Akard St., No. 1900., Monday – Friday during business hours; appointments are preferred. Call 214-888-5000.
click to enlarge
James Muir's life-size and historically accurate statue of Lt. Col. William Barret Travis.
Kian Hervey
click to enlarge
"Matchstick Men" by artist Wolfgang Stiller.
Kian Hervey
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Shaquille O'Neal Is Saying Goodbye to His Carrollton Home

Celebrities

Shaquille O'Neal Is Saying Goodbye to His Carrollton Home

By Samantha Thornfelt
Dallas Influencer Nara Smith Is Angering TikTok Again, Now With a Marc Jacobs Ad

Social Media

Dallas Influencer Nara Smith Is Angering TikTok Again, Now With a Marc Jacobs Ad

By Samantha Thornfelt
Fans Are Coming Hard for Cowboys Cheerleader Director After Netflix Series

Sports

Fans Are Coming Hard for Cowboys Cheerleader Director After Netflix Series

By Alex Gonzalez
Like a Rock Star, Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco To Take the Stage at AAC

Events

Like a Rock Star, Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco To Take the Stage at AAC

By Adam Davidson
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation