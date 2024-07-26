'Troubled Sixties' Collection at Dallas Law Office Has Rare Photos of Marilyn Monroe

Employment attorney Rogge Dunn has collected rare art and political antiques for decades. His grandmother started his collection when she gave him a 1917 War Savings Stamp poster that bears a proud U.S. bald eagle and the reminder to “keep him free.”
Dunn’s youthful fascination with world history led to an expansive collection of posters, archives and prize-winning photos that capture the challenging and triumphant moments of the past.
His newest art gallery curation, America’s Troubled Sixties: War, Discrimination, Assassinations, Death and Protests, reveals how activists from the 1960s and Civil Rights Movement used any means necessary — even comic books — to get their message to the masses.
“What’s amazing is these [pieces] are translated in other languages and used around the world,” Dunn say, pointing to a 1950s comic strip later translated into Arabic and Persian to support nonviolent protests in the 2010 Arab Spring.
“Sixty years later, or whenever it was done, these [messages] are repeated in a different language, in a totally different culture, making an impact,” he says. Woodrow Nash, Jon Kessler, Wolfgang Stiller and other artists are also on display in the 3,500-square-foot space. If their names aren’t familiar to you, fret not. Dunn has a mental catalog of every piece and will instill his knowledge without charging you a single legal fee.
“If I have the time,” he says, as a caveat. "I generally make myself available to explain the art because I’ve researched every piece and know its history because it’s fun for me.”
Other fun gallery pieces touch on apartheid in South Africa, detention practices at Guantanamo Bay, European nationalism and good ol’ Texas history. A bronze sculpture of Lt. Colonel William Barret Travis, who commanded troops at the Alamo, greets guests in the gallery lobby.
Pop culture pieces include rare portraits of Marilyn Monroe taken six weeks before her death in 1962. Some of the collection's 3-D pieces include a LeRoy Neiman-painted Corvette hood and a model of Braniff Airways' 1975 Alexander Calder airplane design.
“That’s probably the most expensive thing in here,” Dunn says. “I don’t do stocks that go up and down, or anything like that. I invest in this.”
A nostalgic “Rock ‘n’ Roll Room” rounds out the gallery with cool concert photos of James Brown, Stevie Wonder, the Beatles, Bob Marley and more. There’s even an early illustration of the iconic Rolling Stones' logo for guests to view.
If you have some time downtown, and a group of at least 10 friends to join, this is a gallery worth the drive and administrative coordination.
Rogge Dunn Group, 500 N. Akard St., No. 1900., Monday – Friday during business hours; appointments are preferred. Call 214-888-5000.