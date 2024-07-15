Dallas Public Library Hosts a Bridgerton Ball

The Dallas Public Library hosted hundreds of members of Dallas’ “ton” last Saturday at its inaugural Bridgerton Ball.
Thanks to the popularity of novel-turned-Netflix-show Bridgerton, the sixth floor of the J. Erik. Jonsson Central Library was transformed into a Regency-era experience. Lords and ladies from across North Texas gathered in 1800s-inspired attire to eat, drink, dance and be merry.
The evening kicked off with a set of English country dance lessons taught by the North Texas Traditional Dance Society. As guests filtered into the classroom, they were able to pick up dance cards at a nearby table to fill with the names of prospective partners. Inside, ballroom instructors guided partygoers through two sets of four dancehall routines, including numbers The Duke of Kent’s Waltz and Sprigs of Laurel.
Accompanied by a classical quintet, debutantes and their suitors learned how to spin and sway like proper guests at Queen Charlotte’s ball. At times, the popularity of the ballroom resulted in some overcrowding of dancers and wallflowers alike, leading to a number of giddy missteps and a bit of overheating.
Lisa Torres, a Dallas College Department of Fashion professor, led costumed guests through another lesson of her own next door. Through two historic fashion talks, Torres guided lecture attendees through a presentation about British fashion, how it has inspired Bridgerton’s costume department and how actual historic Regency-era outfits differ from those used in Hollywood.
Between fashion talks, Bridgerton Ball attendees could view a Shakespearean theatrical performance held in the floor’s main room. The performance featured four actors from the Urban Arts Collective, a Dallas-based 501c3 organization that “uses art to tell stories from a Black and brown perspective.”
After giving the crowd their bardic best, the group held a brief Q&A about Shakespearean and other theatrical experiences and knowledge. Beyond the play performance space stood a miniature market offering 19th- and 21st-century goods. On-sight modiste, Stitchin’ Addiction, offered shoppers a space to view and purchase Regency-era gowns and accessories. A neighboring booth offered The Haus of Henna, which offered traditional henna body art designs.
Other vendors, such as East Dallas Vintage and Beading Dreams, offered promenading visitors Bridgerton-inspired jewelry and antique items. Some tables included a few Easter eggs for Bridgerton series fans, such as East Dallas Vintage’s featured Polin display.
Throughout the night, nobles, high-borns and other members of Dallas’ Regent elite partook in light appetizers and drinks offered by local food vendors, including Proper Baking Company and The Tasty Tex. Those who had already wearied their dancing feet or spent all their pin money gathered among the library's shelves to rest, refresh and gossip with fellow members of the ton.
With the countless bustles of coated gentlemen and gowned dames who attended the Bridgerton soiree, suffice it to say the Bridgerton Ball reached successful levels of revelry. Based on the popularity of the Dallas Public Library’s 2024 Bridgerton Ball and 2023 A Court of Thorns and Roses-inspired masquerade, Dallasites can likely look forward to yet another period-piece public event in the future.