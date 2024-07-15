 Photos: Dallas Library Hosted a Bridgerton Ball | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dallas Public Library Hosts a Bridgerton Ball

J. Erik Jonsson Central Library welcomed Dallas' finest lords and ladies to an evening ball inspired by the hit Bridgerton series.
July 15, 2024
Guests had actual dance cards at the Bridgerton Ball in Dallas.
Guests had actual dance cards at the Bridgerton Ball in Dallas. Samantha Thornfelt
Share this:
The Dallas Public Library hosted hundreds of members of Dallas’ “ton” last Saturday at its inaugural Bridgerton Ball.

Thanks to the popularity of novel-turned-Netflix-show Bridgerton, the sixth floor of the J. Erik. Jonsson Central Library was transformed into a Regency-era experience. Lords and ladies from across North Texas gathered in 1800s-inspired attire to eat, drink, dance and be merry.

The evening kicked off with a set of English country dance lessons taught by the North Texas Traditional Dance Society. As guests filtered into the classroom, they were able to pick up dance cards at a nearby table to fill with the names of prospective partners. Inside, ballroom instructors guided partygoers through two sets of four dancehall routines, including numbers The Duke of Kent’s Waltz and Sprigs of Laurel.

Accompanied by a classical quintet, debutantes and their suitors learned how to spin and sway like proper guests at Queen Charlotte’s ball. At times, the popularity of the ballroom resulted in some overcrowding of dancers and wallflowers alike, leading to a number of giddy missteps and a bit of overheating.
click to enlarge
Bridgerton Ball bibliophiles browsed actual Regency-era texts, like Jane Austen novels, featured in cases on the library floor.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
Dallas couples learned how to step and spin like real Regency-era dancers at the Bridgerton Ball.
Samantha Thornfelt
Despite guests’ commitment to period-accuracy, they seemed more than pleased to see staff bring in a few modern-day fans mid-dance to help cool down the room.

Lisa Torres, a Dallas College Department of Fashion professor, led costumed guests through another lesson of her own next door. Through two historic fashion talks, Torres guided lecture attendees through a presentation about British fashion, how it has inspired Bridgerton’s costume department and how actual historic Regency-era outfits differ from those used in Hollywood.

Between fashion talks, Bridgerton Ball attendees could view a Shakespearean theatrical performance held in the floor’s main room. The performance featured four actors from the Urban Arts Collective, a Dallas-based 501c3 organization that “uses art to tell stories from a Black and brown perspective.”

After giving the crowd their bardic best, the group held a brief Q&A about Shakespearean and other theatrical experiences and knowledge. Beyond the play performance space stood a miniature market offering 19th- and 21st-century goods. On-sight modiste, Stitchin’ Addiction, offered shoppers a space to view and purchase Regency-era gowns and accessories. A neighboring booth offered The Haus of Henna, which offered traditional henna body art designs.

Other vendors, such as East Dallas Vintage and Beading Dreams, offered promenading visitors Bridgerton-inspired jewelry and antique items. Some tables included a few Easter eggs for Bridgerton series fans, such as East Dallas Vintage’s featured Polin display.

Throughout the night, nobles, high-borns and other members of Dallas’ Regent elite partook in light appetizers and drinks offered by local food vendors, including Proper Baking Company and The Tasty Tex. Those who had already wearied their dancing feet or spent all their pin money gathered among the library's shelves to rest, refresh and gossip with fellow members of the ton.

With the countless bustles of coated gentlemen and gowned dames who attended the Bridgerton soiree, suffice it to say the Bridgerton Ball reached successful levels of revelry. Based on the popularity of the Dallas Public Library’s 2024 Bridgerton Ball and 2023 A Court of Thorns and Roses-inspired masquerade, Dallasites can likely look forward to yet another period-piece public event in the future.
click to enlarge
Guests packed the Dallas Public Library's ballroom throughout the evening.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
The North Texas Traditional Dance Society guided guests through eight different Regency-era dance routines.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
Guests learned traditional Regency dances, such as the Sprigs of Laurel, in the ball's dance classroom.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
Couples and friends took to the Bridgerton Ball's dance floor to learn traditional Regency dances.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
The Bridgerton Ball held two sets of Regency-era dance classes in a separate ballroom.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
Many Dallas debutantes made their debut on the Bridgerton Ball's dance floor.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
Bridgerton fans of all ages attended the Dallas Public Library's inaugural ball.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
Guests walked through sets of Regency-era texts and romance novels at the Dallas Bridgerton Ball.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
Dallasites went all out to honor the Bridgerton Ball's Regency theme.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
Guests showed off their best Bridgerton-inspired gowns at the Dallas Public Library's ball.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
Lords and ladies from across North Texas wore their ballroom best to the Dallas Public Library's Bridgerton Ball.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
Guests received traditional henna designs at The Haus of Henna booth in the Bridgerton Ball's market.
Samantha Thornfelt
click to enlarge
Attendees enjoyed refreshments and appetizers from local vendors throughout the Dallas Bridgerton Ball.
Samantha Thornfelt
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Samantha Thornfelt is a music and culture writer at the Dallas Observer. At the University of North Texas, she has served as the managing editor and arts & life editor at the North Texas Daily student paper. She’s an Aries, likes long walks on the beach and loves a good em dash.
A 'Butterfly Stop' Art Installation Takes Center Stage at Frisco’s New Kaleidoscope Park

Architecture & Design

A 'Butterfly Stop' Art Installation Takes Center Stage at Frisco’s New Kaleidoscope Park

By Charles Farmer
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Thunderstruck Routine Takes Over TikTok

Social Media

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Thunderstruck Routine Takes Over TikTok

By Samantha Thornfelt
Texas Gets Its First Korean Scalp Spa in Carrollton

Health & Wellness

Texas Gets Its First Korean Scalp Spa in Carrollton

By Mollie Jamison
Grapevine's Meow Wolf Celebrates First Anniversary With Trash on the Runway

Events

Grapevine's Meow Wolf Celebrates First Anniversary With Trash on the Runway

By Christine Odwesso
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation