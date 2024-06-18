Netflix To Open Year-Round Fan Experience at Galleria Dallas

Here's a bit of good news for fans of Netflix’s Bridgerton and other popular series from the streaming giant: You will soon be able to immerse yourselves in some of your favorite shows right here in North Texas.

Netflix announced that Dallas and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, will be the first two cities to host Netflix House, an experiential entertainment venue. Set to open in 2025 at the Galleria Dallas, the 10,000-square-foot immersive space will offer a variety of shopping outlets, experiential activities, bites and beverages tied to major franchises such as Stranger Things and Squid Game.

“At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings,” Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said in a statement. “We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings. The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways.”

The latest concept from Netflix comes after previous successes with series-inspired pop-up events around the globe, such as a Bridgerton high tea in Malaysia and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery dinner experiences in Toronto. Dallas recently joined the fun in 2022 when Grapevine Mills welcomed the Stranger Things Store, which featured photos ops inspired by each season and sold exclusive merchandise. Unlike previous pop-up events, Netflix House experiences will be available year-round.

For now, Netflix's permanent retail spaces don't appear to be a substantial new business unit but a way to further market fan engagement to support its subscription base.

The company hasn’t released too many details on what the Netflix Houses will look like, but fans can expect the Galleria to soon display sculptures and mash-up murals of characters from top franchises, according to the company. The venue’s experiences themselves have been teased by Netflix: “Imagine waltzing with your partner to an orchestral cover of a Taylor Swift song on a replica of the Bridgerton set –– and then walking around the corner to compete in the Glass Bridge challenge from Squid Game.”



After working up an appetite, visitors will also see “a nearby restaurant with food inspired by Netflix shows from around the world” and be able to browse and shop for items, including “that [Stranger Things] Hellfire Club T-shirt you’ve always wanted.”