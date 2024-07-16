Six Flags Fright Fest 2024 To Offer Stranger Things, SAW and More

Despite the fact that it's only July, some of you are already preparing for the upcoming Halloween season. Stores are starting to put out spooky decor, folks are coordinating costumes for parties this October and Six Flags Over Texas is announcing its 2024 Fright Fest lineup.
Beginning on Friday, Sept. 13, North Texas scare-seekers can immerse themselves in a number of classic horror franchises around the amusement park. In addition to original Fright Fest haunts, the worlds of SAW, The Conjuring, Stranger Things, Trick ‘r Treat and, of course, Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be brought to life in new attractions. The five-franchise lineup marks Six Flags Over Texas’ biggest Halloween extravaganza to date.
“Over the past 30 years, Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Texas has cemented itself as a Halloween classic,” park president Richard Douaihy said in a news release. “So we are thrilled to welcome these icons of thrill and horror to add even more eerie excitement to this year’s event.”
Longtime horror-heads have likely thought long and hard about which SAW traps they could defeat and how. This fall, in honor of the original film’s 20th anniversary, SAW fans can finally put their skills to the test by plunging themselves into the depths of Jigsaw’s twisted mind. Guests will endure a number of John Kramer’s torturous trials and encounter several of his hellish contraptions before time runs out.
Fans of horror icon James Wan are in for another treat, as a second franchise of his, The Conjuring, will have another immersive park experience of its own. Instead of your typical haunted house trip, visitors can tour through the Warrens’ most spine-chilling cases that inspired the original The Conjuring film, Annabelle and The Nun. Throughout each investigation, guests will encounter cursed artifacts that may make them targets of possession.
Not much is known about the Stranger Things Fright Fest attraction (or the series’ upcoming fifth and final season), but Six Flags has said the Netflix attraction will take form as an immersive maze. Details about which characters or demo-monsters visitors will encounter have yet to be announced.
Trick ‘r Treat’s Sam, the infamous footie pajama-ed Spirit of Halloween, will act as a guide for guests along a jack-o-lantern-lit path. Along the trail, Fright Fest visitors will run into a number of supernatural encounters that will “tap into their deepest fears” and learn the rules of the haunting holiday before they enter a realm where “tricks dominate treats.”
The last addition to the 2024 lineup takes after the 2022 film version of Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Guests will be “cast” as visitors to the town’s setting, Harlow, Texas. The visitors are “on the heels of the influencers set on revitalizing the town,” but their presence results in the revelation of a deadly secret.
Those looking for more familiar attractions will be able to visit three original haunts: Terror at the Polynesian Palm, an abandoned and deadly plant-infested hotel; Reject Row: Raincheck, a theater filled with shadowy figures and tampered water tanks; and Unearthed, tunnels of an abandoned Old West mineshaft with a slew of booby traps.
Fright Fest will offer plenty of screams and scares throughout the night, but less-frightening fall fun can be had during the park’s daytime Boo Fest and Oktoberfest.
Six Flags’ Fright Fest and Boo Fest will run Sept. 13 – Nov. 3; Oktoberfest will be available on select calendar days throughout the fall season. More on the park’s summer and fall events can be found at sixflags.com/overtexas.