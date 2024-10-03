Psychics on the Square Will Bring Hocus Pocus and Local Focus to Denton for Halloween

The good witches of Every Witch Way, a street market and gathering space for Denton’s friendly neighborhood coven, is throwing an enchanting Halloween party. Psychics on the Square will haunt the Denton Square Courthouse Lawn on Oct. 12.
This will be Every Witch Way’s first time operating on the square, but according to founder Elizabeth Bernal, the witches will feel right at home thanks to the purportedly haunted qualities of the courthouse.
“Our courthouse is constructed of limestone, which is a great conductor of energy, ghosts and other paranormal activity,” Bernal says. “[Minister, lawyer and town namesake] John B. Denton’s grave is actually on the courthouse lawn.”
According to Bernal, the limestone supposedly conducts present energy, like that of John B. Denton’s grave, and acts as a hub that attracts surrounding energy.
These supernatural vibes will be put to good use at Psychics on the Square. As the name of the event gives away, attendees can consult with four of the finest fortune tellers about whatever’s on their mind.
Whether you’re unsure about the next step in life and looking for a sign, or you're just generally curious about the future, there’s a witch for you.
“They can do ones that are geared towards the questions that people have, or they can do a general overview on what they're seeing for that person,” Bernal says. “It just depends on how big of a spread those readers feel comfortable doing in a market setting, because it is a little bit different than a one-on-one appointment.”
Once your curiosity is satiated, you can browse the witchy wares available from other vendors. Twenty-four artisans will sell spooky versions of paintings and jewelry, and a baker will offer cupcakes, cookies and other treats.
“There’s some people who work with animal bones and do different things using those and dried flowers of that nature,” Bernal says. “There's some people who make jewelry out of bone, mixing it with nickels and things like that. So there's something for everyone.”
Psychics on the Square will be the final destination for Bewitched Denton’s scavenger hunt, which gives stamps to those who visit nine local businesses around Denton. Every stamp can be exchanged for a raffle ticket and a chance to win prizes from the participating businesses.
The event is also part of Denton’s 31 Days of Halloween, an all-month spooky celebration offering a bar crawl and film screenings, including scary movies. Non-seasonally themed events like the Denton Arts and Jazz Festival will be happening alongside the festivities, making Denton a destination for fall activities this month.
Witches are strongly associated with Halloween, but Every Witch Way has events year-round, many falling on pagan holidays and providing a means to celebrate as a community and connect with folks of all spiritual inclinations.
The modern spirituality behind witchcraft, which largely has to do with a spiritual connection with nature, the seasons and the elements, bears little resemblance to witches from scary movies. Psychics on the Square will combine holiday festivities with the day-to-day workings of the witches’ down-to-earth lifestyle.
Psychics on the Square will take place 4–9 p.m., Oct. 12, at 110 W. Hickory St, Denton. More information can be found on the Denton Halloween website.