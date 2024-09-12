The Best Horror Film Screenings in DFW This Halloween Season

September and October are fully dedicated to all things ooky and spooky, which means there are endless ways to celebrate this eerie time of the year, including curling up with a scary movie. And it's especially fun to experience a classic frightening feature on the big screen.
Dating back to 1896, when Georges Melies released his film Le Manoir du Diable, horror and cinema have gone hand-in-hand. This perfect pairing has only continued into the modern world with titles like Nope and Longlegs. Movie theaters across North Texas have tons of screenings planned for September and October of the classics that made the horror genre the juggernaut it is today. Step inside an assortment of theatrical venues between now and Oct. 31, and you’ll get to make new memories today by absorbing horror films of the past.
Grab your chainsaws and Cronenberg typewriters, because it’s time to delve into a world of unhinged horror cinema.
Here are the best horror titles playing in North Texas this Halloween season:
Friday the 13: The Final Chapter
9:45 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Heck, the pre-2009 remake series of the Jason movies would spawn six more installments (not counting Freddy vs. Jason) after this supposed "ending." Still, what it lacks in concrete resolutions The Final Chapter has made up for in the last four decades with a fervent cult following. Entertainment Weekly even dubbed this feature the absolute pinnacle of Friday the 13th cinema. This Texas Theatre screening is well-timed to Halloween and an actual instance of Friday the 13th, but also The Final Chapter’s 40th anniversary.
The Babadook
Various theaters, Sept. 19
Here’s a fun repertory horror cinema treat. Gay icon The Babadook is coming back to theaters in honor of the film's 10th anniversary. This chilling Jennifer Kent directorial effort won’t be confined to one or two local theaters, though. Much like August’s Coraline re-release, The Babadook reportedly will play in theaters nationwide, including AMC and Cinema multiplexes, on Sept. 19. Pick your favorite local theater and seize the chance to revisit a movie that helped launch the modern horror movie renaissance.
The Silence of the Lambs
9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
In the nearly 100-year history of the Academy Awards, The Silence of the Lambs is still one of the only horror films to take home the prestigious Best Picture prize (the only one, if you exclude dark comedy/thriller Parasite). This genre just doesn’t get its due at the Oscars, but The Silence of the Lambs rose above the rest. Now you can experience this masterpiece on the big screen just in time for the scariest time of the year. May we suggest popcorn in lieu of fava beans and Chianti?
Hauntedween
9:15 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
We’ll be honest with you: We live and breathe movies, and even we had never heard of Hauntedween. This incredibly low-budget horror feature apparently takes place in Kentucky and follows a fraternity fundraiser inside a haunted house that quickly gets grisly. If you’re a horror cinema devotee eager to kick off October with something more obscure, Hauntedween could be just what you’re looking for.
Dracula (Mexico, 1931)
7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
One of the coolest pieces of movie trivia ever is that the Spanish-language version of the 1931 Universal horror classic Dracula was shot on the exact same sets as Tod Browning's Dracula the same year. So Dracula geeks everywhere, come out to absorb this historical curiosity on the silver screen just as many moviegoers first saw it in the 1930s. It’s time to chomp down on this important piece of monster movie history.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
11:55 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, Landmark's Inwood Theatre, 5458 W. Lovers Lane
10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 , Angelika Film Center & Cafe, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane
The repertory horror movie scene in DFW is peppered with all kinds of obscure frightening gems. Then there’s the granddaddy of vintage horror features returning to the big screen, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. This fixture of the midnight movie scene is returning to the big screen at two separate screenings at two terrific Dallas arthouse theater locations. Uniting these showings is the opportunity to see a camp classic late at night with an inevitably rowdy crowd.
Carrie
4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, Angelika Film Center & Cafe, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane
Stephen King’s classic 1974 novel Carrie came vividly to life in this 1976 Brian de Palma film. Slasher villains and Halloween ghosts are terrifying, but even more chilling is navigating life as a teenager. Sissy Spacek's iconic lead performance crackles brighter than ever on the big screen, so don't miss this Angelika Dallas screening.
The Visitor
7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, Alamo Drafthouse, 100 S. Central Expressway, No. 14, Richardson
9 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, Alamo Drafthouse 3220 Town Center Trail, Denton
Audiences didn't quite know what to make of The Visitor when it rocketed into theaters in 1979, so you know you're in for a trip if you decide to experience this bizarre sci-fi horror film helmed by Giulio Paradisi on the big screen.
Phantasm
7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, Alamo Drafthouse, 100 S. Central Expressway, No. 14, Richardson
Words don’t do justice to this trippy late '70s horror classic. If you’ve never seen it before, go in as blind as possible and just watch the madness unfold before you.
The Curse of Frankenstein
12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, Alamo Drafthouse, 100 S. Central Expressway, No. 14, Richardson
1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, Alamo Drafthouse, 3220 Town Center Trail, Denton
A new era of Hammer Film Productions began with The Curse of Frankenstein, which ushered in a new Hammer-produced Frankenstein franchise as well as a slew of other Hammer Horror titles. What Halloween season would be complete without witnessing this historic Peter Cushing/Christopher Lee feature?
The Man Who Laughs
8:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
The Man Who Laughs is returning to the big screen at The Texas Theatre nearly 100 years after its initial release. This motion picture, with a villain largely understood to have helped inspire The Joker, will be accompanied by a live score provided by a group called The Historic Orchestra.
A Nightmare on Elm Street
9 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, Alamo Drafthouse, 3220 Town Center Trail, Denton
7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, Alamo Drafthouse, 100 S. Central Expressway, No. 14, Richardson
The world of horror would never be the same after the first Nightmare on Elm Street movie debuted. Similarly, your Halloween just won’t be complete without revisiting this Wes Craven classic on the big screen.
The Love Witch
8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Before she became unfortunately well-known for her cringe tweets, director Anna Biller made a spectacular splash as a filmmaker with the 2016 horror movie The Love Witch, a throwback feature in aesthetic and filmmaking style. It’s an event sure to delight the movie's loyal cult following.
Cat People
Noon, Saturday, Oct. 19, Alamo Drafthouse, 100 S. Central Expressway, No. 14, Richardson
12:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, Alamo Drafthouse, 3220 Town Center Trail, Denton
Long before Amy Adams and Officer Poochinski were turned into canines, the 1942 horror feature Cat People cornered the market on people turning into animals. In this case, this title centers on newlywed Irena Dubrovna (Simone Simon) becoming fixated on the idea that a curse has doomed her to turn into a gigantic cat. If you’re feline up for some 1940s horror cinema thrill, then Cat People could be the cat’s pajamas for you.
The Shining
3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, Alamo Drafthouse, 3220 Town Center Trail, Denton
Here’s Johnny! And here’s Stanley Kubrick’s horror movie masterpiece, back in theaters. The Shining has only become more beloved each passing year, as new generations find something to treasure in this boldly horrific story. The Shining is so enduringly popular that many local October 2024 Alamo Drafthouse screenings are already sold out, but some seats remain for one showing at the Alamo in Denton.
The Brood
7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, Alamo Drafthouse, 3220 Town Center Trail, Denton
9 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, Alamo Drafthouse, 100 S. Central Expressway, No. 14, Richardson
Just before Scanners really launched director David Cronenberg into the big time, he helmed the 1979 Canadian horror feature The Brood. The feature involves a pregnant mother enduring truly unhinged therapy techniques while, in the background, a serial killer slaughters the innocent. It’s a gnarly and deeply confident early work from Cronenberg not for the faint of heart, but also bound to appease horror movie weirdos (like yours truly).
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, Angelika Film Center & Cafe, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane
Many remakes have tried to mimic the paranoid terror of Invasion of the Body Snatchers. However, this Cold War-informed take retains an eerie charm no update can match.
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors
7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, Alamo Drafthouse, 100 S. Central Expressway, No. 14, Richardson
9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, Alamo Drafthouse, 3220 Town Center Trail, Denton
Many slasher movie sequels of the 1980s were disposable fare forgotten almost the second they hit multiplexes. However, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors has endured well into the modern era and is now regarded as one of the franchise’s greatest accomplishments. Come see for yourself at these theatrical screenings in the final days leading up to Halloween.
Phantom of the Paradise
7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Among the many great movies shot in Dallas is the cult horror classic Phantom of the Paradise. The incredibly oddball yet captivating creation is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and The Texas Theatre is going all out to celebrate this Dallas frightfest. Lead actor/composer Paul Williams will be in attendance. Celebrate the last Saturday before Halloween 2024 in style by tossing roses at this Dallas cinema classic.
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, Alamo Drafthouse, 100 S. Central Expressway, No. 14, Richardson
9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, Alamo Drafthouse, 3220 Town Center Trail, Denton
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, a post-modern take on the Nightmare on Elm Street mythos that took Freddy to “the real world,” wasn’t popular when it first hit theaters. However, this thematic precursor to Wes Craven’s Scream has developed a steady fanbase sure to show up in droves to see it on the big screen.
Psycho
4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, Angelika Film Center & Cafe, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane
4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, Angelika Film Center & Cafe, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane
Few things have been endlessly parodied in pop culture as much as the shower scene in Psycho. Yet even the ceaseless Simpsons or Looney Tunes: Back in Action skewering can’t dilute Psycho’s tremendous power. What better way to spend part of Halloween than with one of Alfred Hitchcock’s greatest works?
Nosferatu
Various times, Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 31, at The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd, and Violet Crown Cinema, 3699 McKinney Ave.
Before Robert Eggers delivers a new terrifying vision of Nosferatu this Christmas, check out the original Nosferatu that took the world by storm 100 years ago. Any chance to see F.W. Murnau's filmmaking on the big screen should not be missed. However, these October 2024 Nosferatu screenings are especially exciting because of the distinctive scores accompanying the feature at various locations. The Violet Crown Cinema Nosferatu screenings, for example, will be set to a Radiohead score.