Singer Sudie Returns to Dallas To Debut Her First Full-Length Album

This album was recorded when Sudie was staying in Mexico City for about a year (much of that time with fellow Dallas musician Teddy Waggy) before moving to Atlanta for personal reasons. Despite this, she’s an adamant proclaimed Dallasite.
“I do miss Dallas, of course!” Sudie says. "I am so thankful, always, for how much Dallas has done for me. Dallas will always be home.”
Sudie has an effervescent charm and presence that stands out in a room (on Wednesday night, that room was soundtracked by her close friend DJ Sober and filled with Dallas artists). She’s charming with a kind energy that makes it clear that she’s paying attention to you when you talk.
On the small stage in the center of LadyLove’s lounge, basked in a red glow of the trendy nightlife spot’s neon namesake hanging behind her, Sudie performed with her “bandmates,” a series of synthesizers and instruments too complicated for the layman (an Omnichord and a Zoom v6 vocal processor, among others).
Her stage presence, however, is nothing compared to the sheer strength of her vocal talent. With a voice that can fill a room and leave the audience cheering and gasping for air, she performed the songs from her newest album.
The standouts were “Vermouth,” which Sudie says is her favorite song she's ever made, and “Memento Mori," the ballad that closes out the album.
This is an album that can simultaneously calm you down and speak to your soul on the first listen.
“Doldrums End was inspired by my own experiences and the universal struggles many people face when dealing with the aftermath of a difficult relationship,” Sudie says. “It captures the journey of navigating the tumultuous path of self-love and self-worth, re-entering the dating world, and facing heartbreak again. However, at its core, it’s about the ultimate discovery of the love we have for ourselves and the beauty we can create through our art.”
It’s an album that can heal you, and according to Sudie, that was the takeaway.
“The main thesis point I want people to take away from Doldrums End is that the self-love and healing are challenging but incredibly rewarding processes,” she says.
From the album art to the Pearl-inspired video for Grease, horror movies inspired and motivated some of the ideas and themes for the album.
“I love horror, and horror imagery and themes can be gut-wrenchingly beautiful,” says Sudie. “Rebirth, facing your demons, etc. This was the best way I could show the brutality of engaging in the practice of self-love, self-healing, [and] taking responsibility for oneself and one’s action, and navigating building a relationship with all parts of one’s existence.”
The album was created with intentionality, and when you hear it you can feel those themes expressed both in the lyrics and in the tenderness and power of Sudie’s performance.
Song Chemistry“A ‘song chemist’ is someone who approaches music creation with precision and creativity," the singer says. "It’s about blending different musical elements and genres in innovative ways to create something new and unique. I think this term captures the balance of technical skill and creative intuition that goes into the songwriting process. I like to approach music creation with a holistic and experimental mindset.”
Making this was an experience for Sudie to define her own sound in a way she’s never done before.
“I think this record is the first time I’ve actually really found my ‘sound,’” Sudie says. “Making something like this was just so much more, just more than I would have thought or could have even wrapped my head around when I started.”
Despite this intentionality, it’s important for the listener to read their own thoughts and experiences into the album, and to make their own takeaways.
“I’d say that Doldrums End is an invitation for listeners to embark on their own journey of self-discovery and healing," Sudie says. "It’s a reminder that even in our darkest moments, there is potential for growth and artistic beauty.”
And in the dark club bathed in a red glow, Sudie showed us that artistic beauty with a powerful performance.