North Texas' Realist: 24 New Rappers To Watch in 2024

A new year brings new promises, and DFW recording artists have set their sights on becoming this year’s biggest breakout star. North Dallas’ BigXThaPlug had 2023 in a chokehold with a debut album, appearing on a No.1 box-office soundtrack in Fast X (Universal) and touring the rest of the year. Now a new artist is poised to step into the spotlight.
This year, DFW has a diverse group of contenders, from a rowdy crew out of Fort Worth to an ambitious hustler with zillionaire dreams in South Dallas to a triple threat who built popularity performing around Deep Ellum. All of them have uniquely personal stories, giving us a lot to look forward to in Dallas hip-hop.
Here are 24 Dallas-Fort Worth hip-hop artists to watch in 2024:
1. Mac K The K Baby
In 2023, the buzz around Mac K The K Baby's latest EP, Uno, was undeniable. The rapper's single, "Nice To Meet," was the polished gem that helped solidify the Oak Cliff native's position in DFW music. Mac K's natural appeal and rattling rhythmic delivery can drive him to the top if he stays consistent in 2024.
2. BSE Yoshi
BSE Yoshi is one of last year’s sleeper artists. His sound is cult-like, with dark tones and deeply rooted stories conveyed through a nonchalant attitude. With all the makings of a word-of-mouth artist, Yoshi’s ahead-of-time sound is contagious, and newfound fans enjoy spreading it to potential recruits. You'll want to begin with the latest song, "Barely Do Music," then work your way back through the discography to "Crazy."
3. Ro$ama
BigXThaPlug's new label, 600, has a promising artist who's proven himself worthy of standing next to the budding superstar. Ro$ama is a wise-cracking storyteller from North Dallas who loves to mix pop culture nostalgia with harsh reality. From “Trapping & Robbing” to “Muhammad Ali” to “Who Run It,” Ro$ama's forthcoming album is one of the year’s most anticipated.
4. SouthDallas Keke
As women’s hip-hop continued to thrive, SouthDallas Keke made the loudest noise among the up-and-comers in 2023 with her rowdy street tracks “Never Had A Cowboy,” “Wurk Out Ho3” and “A.W.B.A.H.” The pressure will continue in 2024 as she aims for supremacy in DFW; all eyes are on Keke.
5. Zillionaire Doe
The popularity of the Zillionaire streetwear brand rose in 2023 with Zillionaire Doe and his trendy trap songs leading the crew. Doe's hustler mentality was amplified through true-story rapping, and a successful image that authenticated the buzz: Rumors are rampant that Zillionaire Doe has signed with a major record label, but he has yet to confirm.
6. Ginn Lee
Above all, Ginn Lee is an attention-grabbing lyricist. In 2023, he released great music while skillfully navigating local feuds, reminiscent of Rick Ross during his feud with 50 Cent in 2008. Lee's new single, "Ice/Have a Gold Day," has put him ahead of the competition early this year. Check out 2021’s Wok Lee album first.
7. KevanGotBandz
KevanGotBandz is one of the most promising new artists in Dallas hip-hop after collaborating with BigXThaPlug, Yella Beezy and Trapboy Freddy in 2023. With the release of three albums that showed raw talent and consistent quality, this rising star is poised for a breakout year with some fine-tuning.
8. TTODBumpy Johnson
Bumpy Johnson crushed any lingering Mo3 comparisons last year with defiant tracks such as “Slanging Iron,” “Save Me” and “Choppaz.” On top of those hot singles, He dropped a holiday track (“Lonely Christmas”) and collaborated with trending rap stars Boosie Badazz and Sauce Walka. Johnson began the new year with a much-hyped collaboration with Dorrough Music titled “Star Baby.”
9. Tony Willrich
As a gay gang member, Fort Worth's Tony Willrich gained popularity in 2023 amid controversy. But the rapper used the controversy to his advantage, releasing his catchy single, “F My Baby Daddy,” creating viral moments via interviews and social media. This has only made his upcoming music that much more anticipated. The saying "all publicity is good publicity" proved true once again, but he's also worthy of a listen without any of the background noise.
10. Steppa
Steppa became highly popular among young Dallas hip-hop fans last year. He rose to the top of the new school with his amazing ability to freestyle and with hit songs such as "Uh Huh," "33" and "Been A Steppa." For 2024, we predict that Steppa's sound will get even rowdier. And it starts with his new song, “Josh Giddey.”
11. Jones Monroe
The Dallas-by-way-of-Terrell recording artist trailblazed into a place in the scene with a path built on pride, empowerment and self-love. Monroe stepped up in 2023 with her dance-rap track "La Da Di" and the bold "KoolAid." Her networking skills helped her connect with key players in the Dallas scene, promoting her music on radio and independent shows. Jones Monroe, and her composer Eclipse, are expected to be top names in 2024.
12. JhonnieDamnD
JhonnieDamnD is the new face of Dallas' iconic boogie movement, armed with an unforgettable look, contagious energy and a connection with young people through feel-good music. The rapper is heavily supported by a social media-obsessed audience who love to propel dance music to the top of the charts. As part of the boogie movement's current resurgence, Jhonnie is a ticking time bomb about to explode.
13. 4Batz
The performance of 4Batz's latest single, “Act II: Date @ 8,” on the hit YouTube freestyle series From the Block has turned the previously unknown recording artist into one of the most sought-after new stars in hip-hop, with names such as Ye, Drake and Timbaland lining up to collaborate with him. In anticipation of his upcoming remix, 4Batz's woozy sound has spread like wildfire across social media, with millions exploring his previous song, "Act I: stickerz "99," which has accrued 730k views and is steadily rising. 4Batz is the next act from From The Block to become a major label attraction.
14. BashForTheWorld
BashForTheWorld has a mysterious sound filled with cryptic content over trap production. His popularity exploded last summer thanks to a "best new artists" mention in Complex. His sophomore album, Life on the Rocks, earned him sold-out tours, plays on OVO's Sound 42 rotation and praise from Erykah Badu and Brent Faiyaz. The rapper released a single, "Mundo," teasing a full-length album anticipated for 2024. This year is perfect to become a newfound Bash fan.
15. KiaDaPlug
KiaDaPlug earned support from the city after proving her star power with the track "Chase a Check," driven by her desire to preserve the legacy of her late boyfriend, Dallas rap star BFG Straap. Straap's fanbase supported her breakout tracks last year, including "Still 420," "Chromeheart Flow" and "Gimmie That." These tracks showcase an artist with a unique style, and fans are keeping up. Her quick rise and catchy rhymes prove she's running on more than just clout following BFG's death.
16. Smiley K
Despite being fairly new to the scene, Smiley K has attracted attention with her lusty lyrics, consistent game and passion for the hustle. She's earned a spot as a top prospect in 2024. Her relentless energy makes her stand out among any rapper and is a prime example of the ways female hip-hop artists are evolving the genre. Smiley K has a handful of money-motivated songs such as "Nann," "Not a Regular" and "Benjamin Franklin" that make a great vision board soundtrack.
17 & 18. YTM Lilvent & YTM Lilvier
With their latest album, Blood Brothers, Fort Worth's YTM crew and their auto-tune rap style created a wave that extended beyond Texas in 2023. There is a rebelliousness, flashiness and unity to their work, and we predict YTM will be the next ASAP Mob after 2023's "El Mexicali," "Poetic Justice" and "Murda Worth."
19. Tracy Lamont
The Dallas-based recording artist and producer's 923 album was a summer 2023 sleeper that captured a niche audience. Known to lend his signature production to various local acts, Lamont's versatility sets him apart as an exceptional force in an ever-changing landscape. And with great management behind him, anticipate Lamont's new sound, presence and collaborations to run rampant on the local scene in 2024. Check out “No More” for a crash course in Lamont’s music.
20. Alex Irish
In 2023, Alex Irish's standout track "PSYCHO" showed a captivating exploration of her inner depth, garnering attention and swiftly spreading into organic, word-of-mouth acclaim. The rapper has genre-spanning versatility, effortlessly transitioning from the breezy vibe of "Valley" to the rock-infused energy of "On the Loose" and the tumultuous "Twisted Metal." Her upcoming album, set to drop in early 2024, might just cement her status as a dynamic and multifaceted artist.
21. Black Caesar
Black Caesar, known for his sports-heavy poetry, added the title recording artist to his arsenal in 2023 with the EP A Moment in Poetry. The debut boasted seven songs seamlessly blending the poet's words with snare and bass. Caesar's fans are in for a good time.
22. Vex
With three EPs and a single release, 2023 was the best year yet for the multi-talented Vex. The rock-and-rap fusion in the artist's "Get Away" is emblematic of his sound and solidifies his position as a bona fide force. If he maintains a similar work ethic in 2024, Vex could easily be Dallas' next big star-in-the-making.
23. Latrell De’Sean
The alluring single "45" catapulted Latrell De’Sean's music to over 290,000 listeners by year's end on Spotify, even as he introduced himself at the last minute in 2023. De’Sean's uniquely creative versatility and unpredictability give him the potential to achieve great things and to inspire those around him. He has us hungry for more of what he's serving online.
24. Dolly Babe
On 2023's "Bama" and "Get Cute," Dolly Babe's diva persona and unapologetically outspoken lyrics generated a surge of new fans. Local influencers boosted the artist's impact by discussing her music videos “Throw It” and “Get Money.” There is no release date for Dolly's debut album, but she says 2024 will be huge and we believe it.
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2019. A Dallas resident by way of California, he has written for LA Weekly, OC Weekly, Hip Hop DX and ThisisRNB. He is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed Yella Beezy, Sean Paul, Master P and others.