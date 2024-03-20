Megan Thee Stallion Is Bringing Her Hot Girl Summer Tour to Dallas in June

In other words, the “hot girl summer” is officially back.
For the uninitiated, “hot girl summer” was the last recorded instance in history when our society was happy. It occurred in the summer of 2019 (and extended well into fall and winter) and was launched by the hot girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion. The term originated during the promotion of her Fever EP, which saw the first use of her catchphrase “real hot girl shit” and whose album art read “She’s thee hot girl bringing thee heat.”
The idea of a “hot girl summer” came up more organically in her fanbase, and Megan Thee Stallion defined it as “being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody got to say about it” in an interview with The Root.
The Great Hot Girl Summer of 2019 reached a fever pitch when Megan Thee Stallion dropped a single of the same name that September. Given the fact that she’s released better-known and loved singles in the four years since (and the fact that she's in an ongoing, high-profile feud with featured artist Nicki Minaj), it’s uncertain whether the Hot Girl Summer Tour’s setlist will include the song “Hot Girl Summer.”
Just as the “hot girl summer” has been missed by the world at large, Megan Thee Stallion has been missed by Dallas. It’s been over four years since her first and only Dallas show, headlining The My Mixtapez Most Wanted Fest at The Bomb Factory (now The Factory at Deep Ellum) in 2019.
Much has happened to Megan Thee Stallion both personally and professionally since then. She teamed up with Cardi B to gift the world with "WAP," 2020’s much-needed raunchy and hilarious banger, and all the laughs that came with the flaccid backlash (wet-ass p-word, anyone?).
She also became friends and collaborated with fellow Houston native (or, “H-Town Hottie”) Beyoncé on "Savage" and even made a surprise appearance at the Houston stop of the Renaissance Tour. We could end the accolades here if we wanted to. Who wouldn’t want to be friends with Queen Bey?
She’s released two albums and two EPs and recently topped the charts with the explosive call-out single "HISS." Unfortunately, Megan Thee Stallion also faced extensive legal troubles with her former label and was not only shot by rapper Tory Lanez, but saw friends and colleagues turn on her in the aftermath of the incident.
Like the rest of the world, “Hot Girl Meg” has gone through a lot since 2019. That’s why now, more than ever, we need another Hot Girl Summer. This tour could not have come at a better time and we look forward to letting loose and partying with Dallas “hotties” (Megan Thee Stallion’s name for her fans) this June.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour comes to American Airlines Center on June 11. Artist presale begins on Thursday, March 21, at 1 p.m., and signup is now open on Seated. General admission sales begin on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m.