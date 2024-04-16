Shakira Coming to Dallas in November; Tickets On Sale Wednesday Morning

Touring in support of her most recent album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore), international pop superstar Shakira will perform at American Airlines Center on Nov. 17. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Wednesday.
The Grammy-winning Colombian singer, songwriter and dancer, whose hits include "Hips Don't Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever," announced on Tuesday that the tour will hit 12 U.S. cities and two in Canada. The tour will stop in San Antonio on Nov. 16.
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is Shakira's 12th studio album and her first since 2017's El Dorado. In its review of her latest album, Clash's critic wrote that it "oozes both strength, spirit and sassiness throughout and this bold and emotive collection of 17 songs aims to inspire and pay tribute to her friends who have been her support network through both the good and bad times."
Check out this recent official video for a cut from the album, "Puntería," with Cardi B.