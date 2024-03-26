 Erykah Badu Joins Madonna Onstage for Second Dallas Show | Dallas Observer
Madonna Brought Erykah Badu Onstage in Dallas Last Night

The Queens of Pop and R&B gave Dallas 10 across the board at American Airlines Center.
March 26, 2024
Erykah Badu and Madonna give Dallas tens across the board.
In front of a roaring crowd of fans, Madonna blessed us with the second and final night of The Celebration Tour’s Dallas stop yesterday. Speculation has been bubbling online all year long over possible special guest appearances Madge may have up her sleeve for each city, and last night that anticipation was met at American Airlines Center when she pulled Dallas’ own Erykah Badu up onto the stage.

Erykah Badu was serving glamour at Madonna's Dallas concert.
On this tour Madonna has been performing her seminal dance-floor classic “Vogue” with an interlude featuring a drag show runway. As her dancers strut the catwalk one-by-one, she sits perched at the helm holding up scorecards in the grand drag tradition of New York ballroom competition culture (explored in the groundbreaking 1990 documentary, Paris Is Burning). Last night, however, Madonna did not take the judges’ throne alone.

When it came time for the dolls to walk for mother, Badu was ushered onto stage from the crowd to join in on scoring duties. In a floor-sweeping gold cape and leopard-print beret, the Queen of R&B sat side-by-side with the Queen of Pop to deliver 10/10 rankings for each dancer’s performance.



Fans haven’t seen these two side-by-side since they were photographed at a private party celebrating Burberry’s Ricardo Tisci-designed “Lola” handbag in 2022. And though Badu is no stranger to onstage cameos during touring artists’ Dallas shows, this may have been one of the most iconic she’s ever done.

Watch the full performance below.

