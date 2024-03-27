9 Outdoor Music Venues To Check Out This Spring

Over the next couple of months, several noteworthy events will be held at Dallas' many wonderful open-air venues. Ranging from the green and picturesque to the ironclad and the outdoor bar, here are our picks for the best outdoor concert venues that will see heavy use during the season.
AT&T Discovery District
308 S. Akard St.
Last year, we named the AT&T Discovery District the Best Spot for an Outdoor Concert, and since then, the fairly new space has cemented itself as one of the prime spots downtown. In the last two years, the venue hosted a vast range of performers, from Olly Alexander to Saweetie. The Discovery District's prime location lets attendees explore the best parts of Dallas. To open up the spring season, the district will see a Selena Quintanilla Day on what would have been the singer's 53rd birthday on April 16, and will host a '70s music bingo night on April 18.
The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens
8525 Garland Road
Most of us think of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens for what the name suggests — a wonderful spot to see flowers bloom and a great location to visit with friends and family. However, the arboretum's ampitheater is also the go-to place in North Texas for a combination of environment and music. The venue has an open-air stage with a grassy knoll, where it will host the 27th edition of the Dallas Arboretum’s Cool Thursdays Concerts series this year. The weekly events will start in April and will have varied pricing.
.The Rustic
3656 Howell St.
The Dallas edition of the Rustic, one of four so-named venues in Texas, sits in Uptown Dallas and celebrates the Lone Star State with pride without being on-the-nose and stereotypical. The coziness of the establishment amplifies the experience. You can count on seeing live music all year long at The Rustic, despite any crazy winter weather, and that tradition will continue through the incoming spring showers.
Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios
411 E. Sycamore St., Denton
The heart and soul of the university community, Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios has become a favorite late-night spot in Denton. The venue hosts a variety of performances and has indoor and outdoor stages. Rubber Gloves has also become a safe haven for the marginalized communities that have created an enclave of support within the North Texas town. The venue has performances nearly every day, and often boasts multiple shows a day, so make sure to stop by if you are ever in need of a fun night out.
Lexus Box Garden7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
Hidden within the bustling Legacy West shopping complex is the Lexus Box Garden, a performance venue behind Legacy Hall. A relative newcomer to the scene, the Box Garden has found success because of heavy investment funded with the Lexus sponsorship. The nearby shops and Legacy Hall's food stands allow for a pleasant experience in a truly modern and enclosed space, and the performances at the Lexus Box Garden are the perfect cherry on top of a bustling day of shopping and eating with friends and family.
The LOT Downtown
110 S. Main St., Mansfield
The LOT Downtown is relatively unknown in the Dallas-area music space, which makes sense based on its downtown Mansfield location. The venue has several musical performances planned for April and May. In spite of its remoteness, this gem, run by the Mansfield Commission for the Arts, can bring the community together for a variety of events, ranging from a farmer’s market to film screenings. The LOT differentiates itself from others on the list by attracting all ages, so musical performances here are truly family outings
Various locations
Truck Yard
A self-prescribed “unpretentious” business, the Truck Yard throws away the glitz and glam for a hardy but welcoming spot to unwind. With music performances happening every day and food trucks handing out savory bites, the venue is more of a conglomeration of restaurant, bar, venue and community hub. Truck Yard has locations in Fort Worth, The Colony and Dallas — and the variety means even more people can enjoy what the venue has to offer.
Dos Equis Pavilion1818 First Ave.
No list of this sort could be made without mentioning the massive outdoor amphitheater at Fair Park in Dallas. The 20,000-capacity performance center hosts several international headliners during the spring and summer seasons. Previously displaying the naming rights of companies ranging from Coca-Cola to Gexa Energy, the complex has been a Dallas favorite for several decades and is truly a marquee concert venue. Several big-name performers, ranging from Hozier to Neil Young, will take the stage in the coming months.