Best Spot For An Outdoor Concert

Virtual reality isn't a fantasy about how the future might look. It's the present. It's available in our homes. It's available on our computers. It's available on our phones and can be used with something as simple as a carefully cut-out piece of cardboard. VR venues have to go the extra mile to top something so accessible and easy to use. Zero Latency's games can set up virtual walls and hallways and create challenges that aren't like anything you can play on an Oculus Quest. They range from zombie survival shooters to cooperative puzzle-solving worlds, and you get to hold weapons and objects that mimic what you see in the virtual world. They've even added a triple AAA game title from the popular FarCry franchise of videogames. Zero Latency in Addison offers games that you can play at home only if you demolish all the walls on one floor of your house, and it offers technology that feels like something used to train military personnel.