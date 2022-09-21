Best Place to Play Loteria

Just as grandmas did while playing bingo at the VFW in the '80s, groups of players stake out territory at Four Corners to play loteria on Thursday nights. The game moves fast, and it's actually kind of intense for short stretches of time, but once someone wins, you'll have a few minutes to get back to your drinking, smack talk and those ginormous fried fajita balls. This brewery in the Cedars has a fun tap room and the person leading the loteria doubles as a DJ. You might even learn some new Spanish words (like ladder: escalera). Pay attention and don't be shy. This is a great experience if you're looking for a way to entertain out-of-towners too — and get them drunk. Or get them to shut up for a bit.