Best Local Delta-9 Gummies

Wyatt Purp, based out of Bedford, has been making some top-dollar delta-9 THC gummies on the cheap since 2020. Wyatt Larew and Dustin Ragon, two guys with 25 years of experience in the hemp industry, came together that year to form the company and start selling state and federally legal THC. They haven't slowed since. Their gummies come in a variety of fruit flavors, among them blueberry lemonade, fruit punch, watermelon and others. Sold in packs of 10, each gummy has 11 milligrams of delta-9 and 15 milligrams of CBD, providing a nice entourage effect and a stellar high overall. The potency is low enough to give beginners a smooth ride, but take enough, and these little guys can send you to the moon and back.