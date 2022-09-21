Best Radio Show

The Basic Blogger Bitch, Alexandria Ashraf, struck TikTok gold when she managed to piss off every $30,000 millionaire in DFW by simply stating the facts: Dallas is a dating dumpster. Truth hurts, fellas. But TikTok after Tiktok, Ashraf continues to enthrall followers with her ability to be unforgivably herself, and luckily, she brings Dallasites along for the ride. Ashraf is the TikTok BFF everyone needs. With the support of 22,900 followers and over two million likes, Ashraf has been able to cover a broad range of topics from Pakistani representation to her Taylor Swift fandom seamlessly. She is the perfect balance, relatable to both millennials and Gen-Zers. Dallas and beyond is hitting the red follow button to join in on her shenanigans.