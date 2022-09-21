Best Place to Buy Camping Gear

Dallas itself isn't known for camping, but there are plenty of places within driving distance that are worth heading out to and staking your tent. But first, you'll need a tent, and the best spot to cop a new tent is Scheels in The Colony. Plus, they've got you covered if you need a sleeping bag, cooking supplies, outdoor clothes, boots or camping furniture. Heck, the employee-owned business has even got ready-to-eat camping meals for your great journey outdoors. A new backpack? No problem. Fishing gear? They've got it. Headlamps and lanterns? Pfft. But be careful when you go in there; it's easy to spend the contents of your wallet.