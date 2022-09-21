Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us

Best Place to Buy Camping Gear

Scheels

Dallas itself isn't known for camping, but there are plenty of places within driving distance that are worth heading out to and staking your tent. But first, you'll need a tent, and the best spot to cop a new tent is Scheels in The Colony. Plus, they've got you covered if you need a sleeping bag, cooking supplies, outdoor clothes, boots or camping furniture. Heck, the employee-owned business has even got ready-to-eat camping meals for your great journey outdoors. A new backpack? No problem. Fishing gear? They've got it. Headlamps and lanterns? Pfft. But be careful when you go in there; it's easy to spend the contents of your wallet.

Best Place To Buy Hemp Products

Dreads Dispensary

The Dreads Dispensary houses a wide variety of High Times Award-winning products. Just by going in the store you're almost guaranteed to receive a free pre-rolled CBD joint if there are any left in the jar by the register. You'll be greeted by real Rastafarians eager to show you some of the newest indoor grown hemp and edible infusions like their home-baked cookie tray and Kush Berries cereal that can leave you high, happy and mildly functional for 48 hours. Dreads is a Dallas-based cannabis lifestyle brand that participates in both the hemp and medical marijuana sides of the industry, along with an exclusive line of rotating deadstock apparel items.

Best Place to Hear Texas Authors

Deep Vellum Bookstore

Nathan Hunsinger

Deep Vellum, located in Deep Ellum, is more than a bookstore: It's also the city's leading publishing house and the regular host of authors from around the country, including from Dallas and elsewhere in Texas. The bookstore is a small but charming place, and the good folks running the show there host authors who publish their books with a range of independent and mainstream publishing houses around the country. Founder Will Evans established the place with the hopes of contributing to the literary arts community in Dallas, and for the last seven or so years, the Deep Vellum team has succeeded. They've hosted Texas authors including Rachel Monroe, Skip Hollandsworth and Lance Scott Walker, among others.

  • 3000 Commerce St., Dallas, 75226 Map

Best Potter

Carl Block

Carl Block is a true Lone Star legend. This North Texas folk potter infuses each piece with American traditionalism and an outlaw sensibility. Block's take on Southern face jugs have offbeat expressions and vivid hues, and over the decades, he's established a style that is wholly, unmistakably his. He also specializes in intricately crafted wall platters, lucky cats and musician jugs. The potter has a thick Rolodex of lifelong patrons who are all enamored of his one-of-a-kind style. Fair warning: as soon as you buy one of Block's face jugs, you'll never be able to stop.

Best Place to Buy Outdoor Furniture

Sunnyland Outdoor Living

With the summer heat fading and fall approaching, you might be eyeing your back patio with the hope of enjoying the brief respite North Texas gets now and then. If you have a soul, though, you could also be thinking about a local shop that sells the outdoor furniture you need to get your yard in shape. Look no further than Sunnyland Outdoor Living in North Dallas. For owner David Schweig, patio furniture is a family business, and his family boasts three generations in the game. Sunnyland has more than 35,000 square feet of showroom space stocked with patio tables, chairs, umbrellas, firepits and whatever else you dream of surrounding your house with.

Best Place to Get a New Tire Overnight

24 Hour Rodriguez Tire Shop

When fate strikes, it doesn't care what time of the day or night it is. Who hasn't gotten a flat tire late at night and found themselves stuck on the roadside (or somewhere worse) waiting for help? If you're in Dallas when the blowout hits, though, you don't necessarily have to wait for roadside assistance or leave your car stranded on the shoulder until the shops open the next morning. 24 Hour Rodriguez Tire Shop is open, well, 24 hours a day. They don't have a website, so you'll have to phone them or catch an Uber that way.

Best Place to Buy Running Gear

Fleet Feet Dallas

Depending on whether you prefer light jogs, cross country or trail running, the kind of shoes you wear when you take off will make a big difference. Whatever your fancy, Fleet Feet Dallas has plenty of choices, plus just about every type of running-related gear, supplements, gadgets or accessories you didn't know you needed. Energy gels, compression socks, anti-chafing balms — Fleet Feet has it all. The folks there also organize free running groups if you need a gang of pals to hold you accountable. There are two stores in Dallas and others in Richardson, Coppell, McKinney and Frisco. Check out Fleet Feet Dallas' website to find the location nearest you.

Best Board Game Store

Common Ground Games

Kathy Tran

Today's board game selections are so varied and complex that there are stores dedicated to selling them and tons of specialized accessories to go with them. Common Ground Games is one of the first retail places in DFW to offer a wide selection of popular and independent party, role-playing, strategy and cooperative board and card games. Now it's even bigger. The Inwood Road board game store moved into a huge space just a few doors down from where it started. It has twice as many games — rare favorites you can find only online to the God-knows-how-many versions of pop culture-themed Monopoly. The truly great thing about Common Ground Games is its sense of community. Even after all these years, you can still walk in and play games from their library or ones you brought with you at no charge.

Best Pop-Up Market

The Social Chica

There are pop-ups and then there are The Social Chica pop-ups. The Social Chica concept, a marketing and merchandising company, has blossomed into a movement. The Social Chica serves women- and Latina-owned businesses by creating a platform through markets. Vendors are guided through every step of the process including marketing, vendor photo shoots, booth setup tips and business development conferences. The Social Chica rolls out the red carpet for consumers as well. Each family-friendly pop-up is differentiated with a meticulously curated theme. Shoppers are given a luxury treatment from the moment they walk in the door. They are greeted with a drink and invited to browse an assortment of goods, foods and desserts. A DJ sets the tone for the event. Backdrops and photo booths are available to cement the memory. The kids are even covered with a ball pit and event-specific activities to keep them entertained.

Best Snip Trip

H. Jake Porter, M.D.

In light of recent political and judicial decisions (that are not very supreme at all), there's been an uptick in vasectomies. Whether it's because of men supporting women and women's health or just covering their own asses, both sound pretty good right about now in Texas. Dr. H. Jake Porter of Urology Clinics of North Texas is a "belt and suspenders" guy, so he doesn't just go for one protective measure, he goes for all of them: the snip, the cauterization and the clamps. (If appropriate for the patient, of course.) He offers friendly and informative consults and easy-to-follow recovery instructions with little to no pain.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation