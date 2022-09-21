Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us

Best Ice Cream

Parlor's Ice Creams

Anisha Holla

If you've never had a scoop of ice cream instantaneously transport you back to your childhood, Parlor's Ice Cream in Dallas might merit a spot on your weekend list. All the ice creams and mix-ins here are made from scratch, from the waffle cones to the chocolate chip cookies. The locally owned ice cream shop carries 14 rotating flavors of ice cream, including favorites like strawberries & cream and milk & cookies. By serving traditional flavors, owners Brandon and Kellie Stoll seek to kindle a sense of nostalgia in anyone who gets a taste of their ice cream. One lick, and you'll see what we mean.

Best Daiquiri

Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory

Southern Classic Daiquiri

There are more than 60 daiquiris on the menu here, and the names are half the fun. Ever wondered what Love Field Frozen Over tastes like? If you answered yes, seek help, but it's actually a hurricane with tangerine, blue lemonade and peach. The Cliff is Long Island iced tea with blue lemonade, purple rain and tangerine. Dine-in or to-go, you can buy sizes ranging from 16 ounces to half gallons. The debauchery to follow is limitless.

  • 6751 Bridge St., Fort Worth, 76112 Map

Best Deli

Cindi's New York Deli and Restaurant

Courtesy of Cindi's

If Dallas had a comfort food spot, this landmark deli would be it. Hungry, tired, anxious? Slide into a booth and dive into the extensive menu that offers everything from pancakes to patty melts, pastrami sandwiches to matzo ball soup. They bake breads, pastries and bagels in-house, all of which are available at the counter to take home. Service is always quick, although they don't mind if you linger. There are four restaurants across North Texas now collectively pulling in 4.5 stars from more than 5,000 reviews. It's legend.

Best Dim Sum

Bushi Bushi

Angie Quebedeaux

Bushi Bushi opened its first location in Addison in 2021 and recently opened a second in Frisco. They offer a wide range of dim sum options plus a menu of entrees. Robots run orders out to tables, making for an unusual experience. The seafood shumai, shrimp balls and char siu are great options, as is the crab-stuffed soup dumplings. The robots work quicker than their human counterparts, so pace your orders if you're looking to relax for a bit. If you're craving a larger portion than what dim sum offers, order the roasted duck or the Mapo tofu.

Best Food Truck

Easy Slider

Taylor Adams

One can safely say that this popular food truck from Miley Holmes and Caroline Perini is royalty on the Dallas food truck scene. These sliders are as good as they are adorable. The Sweet & Lowdown is the queen of their menu with Angus beef, goat cheese, bacon and strawberry jam. The Nutty Pig, with Angus beef, bacon, creamy peanut butter, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions, is another popular choice. If you happen to catch them on the weekend, be sure to grab one of their Dazed & Confused sliders. And for the vegetarians in the house, the Baby Bella made with a baby portobello mushroom, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato and pesto is a great choice. Easy Slider also has a brick-and-mortar location in Deep Ellum in the event you have a craving and their food truck isn't nearby.

Best Diner

The String Bean Restaurant

The definition of diner is a little vague, but by our reckoning any place that describes its menu as home cooking and serves pot roast, meat loaf and a smothered chopped steak is in the ballpark. You know, it's the sort of place you take grandma to on Mother's Day. The String Bean in Richardson has hit all those marks since '77 with its large menu of homestyle American favorites from burgers to soups to grilled salmon. It's unabashed comfort food without any fussy touches trying to turn it into something ... ugh ... "elevated." Fresh, hot, familiar, well-executed and it makes us think of Mom: that's elevated enough for us, and The String Bean in Richardson hits all those marks.

Best Fried Bologna Sandwich

Hillside Tavern

Angie Quebedeaux

The fried bologna sandwich at Hillside Tavern is not the Oscar Mayer bologna sandwich you ate as a kid. And for that, we're thankful. In this masterpiece, you will find thin layers of pecan smoked mortadella topped with melted American and provolone cheese, placed between two thick slices of grilled white bread and coated in a secret sauce with shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes and Zapp's dill pickle kettle chips. It's the closest Dallas will ever get to Turkey and the Wolf's famed fried bologna sandwich in New Orleans.

Best Fried Chicken

Roots Southern Table

Hank Vaughn

Tiffany Derry is the James Beard-nominated chef responsible for Roots Southern Table, a Southern-inspired field-to-table. full-scale restaurant that wants to remind you of its homestyle roots. The menu boasts green tomatoes, grilled mushrooms, grits, gumbo and cornbread, but the crown jewel is the duck-fat-fried whole chicken that is brined and fried to a golden crust with a perfect level of crispness. It comes with biscuits and a bottle of hot sauce. Juicy, delicious, full of Southern love, this can feed two to four.

Best Game Restaurant

Farm+Feed

Danny Gallagher

Now that gamers are getting older, they can afford to pick up the check. So it's only natural that businesses like restaurants would cater to this new economic base. Farm+Feed in The Shops at Legacy North in Plano has taken full advantage of this new demographic The whole place is designed to be accessible and appealing to players of all types, from the food on the menu to the décor on the walls. Guests can reserve a booth or grab a table or stool in the bar and order delightful takes on gamer grub with fresher ingredients. They can eat, drink and play games on pretty much every modern-gen console and even reserve a PC if they're looking to up their rank in Valorant or League of Legends. A wide selection of board games is available for a small fee. Even the restaurant's venue is designed to be a holy shrine to the gods of gaming with its green computer character screen and the Easter eggs hidden throughout.

Best Pub Grub

Harwood Arms

Alison McLean

This British-inspired pub is particularly appetizing because of its proximity to American Airlines Center. There's free parking for patrons, making it a great spot to zip in before a concert or game for a drink and stack of the Reuben fries, which are thin, crispy fries piled with the A Bar N house-brined corned beef, Swiss mornay and dressing. Beer-battered cod with hand-cut chips is served with a whiskey barrel-aged malt vinegar. The happy hour deals are solid. If you have room, get the whiskey toffee cake with a Jameson anglaise.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation