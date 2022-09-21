Best Ice Cream

If you've never had a scoop of ice cream instantaneously transport you back to your childhood, Parlor's Ice Cream in Dallas might merit a spot on your weekend list. All the ice creams and mix-ins here are made from scratch, from the waffle cones to the chocolate chip cookies. The locally owned ice cream shop carries 14 rotating flavors of ice cream, including favorites like strawberries & cream and milk & cookies. By serving traditional flavors, owners Brandon and Kellie Stoll seek to kindle a sense of nostalgia in anyone who gets a taste of their ice cream. One lick, and you'll see what we mean.