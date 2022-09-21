Best Cookies

Crafting baked concoctions is way harder than it looks. It's always a good idea to leave the shortbread and brownies to the professionals, and the kind folks at Kessler Baking Studio have it covered. Kessler's baked catering options are sure to spruce up your next office party, and their from-scratch-made chocolate chip pecan cookies would make any true Texan weep tears of joy. Its chief baker was also named a 2020 James Beard semifinalist for outstanding baker. This sweet-treat boutique is packing some serious preservative-free fun.