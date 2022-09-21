Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us

Best Mediterranean Supermarket

Jasmine Market and Café

Patrick Strickland

Opened in December 2021, Jasmine Market and Café is the latest iteration of what used to be known as Jasmine Café. For nearly two decades, owner Nameer Salman focused on offering Mediterranean cuisine and hookah in Richardson. When Salman moved locations down the street in Richardson late last year, he decided to also open a supermarket that caters to the area's Arab and South Asian community. It sells Palestinian and Jordanian olive oil, halal meats, Middle Eastern spices and the whole gamut of Mediterranean foods. Plus, if you pop in around lunchtime, you can enjoy the buffet and a hot cup of strong Arabic coffee.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation