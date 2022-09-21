Best Mediterranean Supermarket

Opened in December 2021, Jasmine Market and Café is the latest iteration of what used to be known as Jasmine Café. For nearly two decades, owner Nameer Salman focused on offering Mediterranean cuisine and hookah in Richardson. When Salman moved locations down the street in Richardson late last year, he decided to also open a supermarket that caters to the area's Arab and South Asian community. It sells Palestinian and Jordanian olive oil, halal meats, Middle Eastern spices and the whole gamut of Mediterranean foods. Plus, if you pop in around lunchtime, you can enjoy the buffet and a hot cup of strong Arabic coffee.