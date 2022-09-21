Best Pending City Project

There are plenty of local spots in Dallas where skaters can pay to get in and do their thing: busting their asses or landing cool tricks. But the city has always lacked a substantial public skate park, something neighboring cities like Lewisville, Plano, Frisco, The Colony and others have had for some time now. The one public skatepark in the city, St. Francis in East Dallas, isn't big enough or decked out enough to serve the city's skateboarding needs. But, a new spot is in the works. Approved by Dallas voters in 2017, the city is throwing some $4 million into a public skate park near DART's Bachman Station at Bachman Lake. Latest estimates put the park at between 30,000 and 75,000 square feet. It could open as early as this year.