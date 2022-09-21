Best Vintage Audio Equipment Repair

Remember that part in Pulp Fiction when Mia Wallace puts Urge Overkill's "Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon," on the reel-to-reel? You can't really fantasy role-play your own version of it unless you have a working reel-to-reel. Visit Metzger Vintage Audio to repair that dusty one under your bed or any other cool vintage audio equipment you found or pirated from your grandma's garage. Recently remodeled in '70s lounge fashion, Metzger Vintage Audio is half listening room, half repair shop. The store repairs, sells and buys vintage speakers, receivers, turntables and whatever else you can throw at them. They also sell vinyl records, premium audio cables, turntable cartridges and cool music books. Even though it's 2022, setting the vibes for Vincent Vega's grand entrance just wouldn't work well with a Bluetooth speaker. (Black wigs not included with purchase.)