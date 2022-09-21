Best Banned Book

Texas GOP politicians have been ban-happy when it comes to books in recent days, a fact that isn't keeping the authors of Forget the Alamo down. Penned by three Texas-based writers, Forget the Alamo was released to critical acclaim last year and has survived "cancellation" attempts by the state's far-right. Expertly written and highly engaging, the book exposes the not-so-pretty underbelly of Texas' most famous landmark. Forget the Alamo details the state's push to preserve slavery and reminds us to think critically about what the writers have dubbed the "Heroic Anglo Narrative of Texas history." Thank you, Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson and Jason Stanford, for your unwavering commitment to truth-telling.