Best Facialist

Maggie Moore, Maggie's Beauty Bar

Esthetician Maggie Moore has golden hands. A Maggie's Beauty Bar signature facial will take your face from drab to plush and glowing. What sets Moore apart is her thoroughness. Clients will not leave her table without every inch of their face cleaned, exfoliated and moisturized. No pore is left clogged. As part of her signature facial, Moore ups the ante with a luxurious scalp, neck and arm massage. Every drop of anxiety, tension and stress melts away as she gently rubs away at knots while a customized hydro jelly mask seeps goodness into the skin. With a derma-planing add-on, exfoliation is maximized. Your skin has never looked better. Post-facial, she'll walk you through a customized skin plan with medical-grade products to sustain your glow.

Best Furniture Store

Modified Home

Furniture shop Modified Home sees customers by appointment only, which is a great way to avoid impulse-buying investment items — like that overpriced fluff from McCouches-To-Go you regretted the second it was delivered. If you're looking to make a home with character through intentional, original and individual furnishing, owner Allison Bonifay is your new leader. Bonifay's inventory is rich in midcentury modern gems with wooden pieces, statement sofas and chairs so neutral they could've been a Kim K collab.

Best Garden Store

North Haven Gardens

Danny Fulgencio

Local gardeners know that keeping their plants healthy and blooming can be a challenge in North Texas' climate. That's why they turn to this 71-year-old garden center for plants, advice and education. North Haven should know something about surviving Texas weather extremes: The North Dallas center was reduced to rubble by a massive tornado in October 2019, reopened four weeks later only to be and struck by a second, smaller, less-damaging storm in 2021. It not only sells hardy perennials, it is one. The family-owned garden center offers countless varieties of outdoor and indoor plants, a building dedicated to tropical varieties, along with a cafe and ready-made boxes and kits for those looking to get into growing their own food. Its many gardening classes, along with its "garden coach" program, can help both novices and experienced gardeners develop a green thumb.

Best Traditional Japanese Tattoo Artist

Carl Hallowell

Carl Hallowell

If you're in the market for a new traditional Japanese tattoo, look no further than Dallas' own Carl Hallowell. For decades, Hallowell, who works under the honorific title "Horisho," has perfected his craft. His laser-like attention to detail, use of vibrant colors and flawless line work truly set him apart as one of Texas' great tattoo artists. Hallowell is also a skilled listener and communicator, helping to create the exact design that his customers envision. Whether you're investing in a jaw-dropping backpiece or a timeless half-sleeve, Hallowell has you covered. Horisho is a true master of the art of tattooing.

Best Gift Shop

Favor the Kind

Kathy Tran

This cozy store's corner location, just a smidge north of Uptown, hides a deceptively large interior where you'll find multiple rooms brimming with gifts full of that "it" factor. On recent trips, we took home some Big Tex glassware, a dish-scrubber in the shape of a sloth, a divine candle and a cheerful Frida Kahlo puzzle. We kept most of those for ourselves, but this really is a go-to for presents: teacher appreciation week calls for the shop's cute initial pendants; friends getting promotions land gorgeous floral pens and quirky (but functional) planners; and we always stock up on hair clips for birthday party offerings. In short, there's something amazing for every occasion on Favor the Kind's shelves, and plenty of goodies that'll make their way home with you.

  2928 N. Henderson Ave., Dallas, 75206

Best Glam

Lust In Beauté Studio

Makeup artist Denice Robles opened Lust In Beauté Studio during the onset of the pandemic, but that didn't stop Dallas from booking her solid. Robles' kind demeanor, professionalism and exquisite artistry keep her on everyone's glam squad. Once you sit in her chair and let her work her magic, your confidence will skyrocket, and you'll see your natural beauty enhanced. She is unparalleled when it comes to a natural glam or a sultry smoky eye. Since the studio's opening, Robles has expanded her team to include three additional make-up artists and a hairstylist. You'll be guaranteed a long-lasting makeup application with a pristine complexion and sultry allure. Private one-on-one and advanced makeup courses are available for those who want to elevate their own application skillset.

Best Homelessness Service Provider

OurCalling

Whether it's too hot or too cold outside, OurCalling opens its doors for people living on the street, even if it comes with some legal ramifications. A city ordinance allowed faith-based organizations like OurCalling to open doors to the homeless in bad weather, but only if the shelters weren't within a half mile of downtown. Founded by local pastor Wayne Walker, OurCalling's facility was well within that limit, meaning they could face fines for sheltering the homeless when it wasn't safe for them to stay outside. OurCalling did it anyway.

Best Hotel

The Kimpton Pittman Hotel

Courtesy of Pittman Hotel

This recently restored and renovated modern boutique hotel offers the best of several different worlds: It's situated on the cusp of Deep Ellum and downtown, making both neighborhoods an easy walk or ride. Enjoy dinner and drinks at any number of places, then hop over for a show in Deep Ellum. Or ax throwing. Plus the hotel is a historical gem; the building was designed in 1916 as a temple for the Knights of Pythias by architect William Sidney Pittman, Texas' first African-American architect, a civil rights advocate and son-in-law of Booker T. Washington. We also love the swank restaurant and bar, Elm and Good, which hosts small jazz bands and local singers. Plus the pool offers $50 day passes. 

Best Vape Store

VaporScape

VaporScape has been family-owned and operated since 2012 and is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year in Oak Cliff. It has a classic but modern aesthetic that differs from your typical vape store, with countless vape juices that wrap around the walls on the inside of the store. What makes VaporScape unique compared with most vape stores is a vape bar where the customer can come in and sit down while the staff mixes fresh juices and oils to give you the exact taste you are looking for.

Best Women's Boots

City Boots

Patrick Williams

According to the shop's website, City Boots founder Lizzy Chesnut grew up in Amarillo (where cowboy boots are as common as sneakers) before heading to SMU. Then, she took a job as a financial analyst, where she saw plenty of men wearing boots, but few women. She has worked to correct the inequity by creating her own brand of high-end boots. Hand-made by craftsmen, these fashionable boots are butter soft and decorated with intricate stitching and cut-out designs. They share about as much in common with workday Ropers as a ballet slipper does with a steel-toed work boot. At least, we've never seen a cowpoke wearing a pair of high-heeled pink boots decorated with hearts or lightning bolts, but then it's been a long time since we've been to Amarillo. City Boots are perfect for women who want high fashion but also like to show a little Texas spirit. City Boots lets customers choose from a variety of lettering and decorative gewgaws to create a personalized set of boot straps.

