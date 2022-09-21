Best Facialist

Esthetician Maggie Moore has golden hands. A Maggie's Beauty Bar signature facial will take your face from drab to plush and glowing. What sets Moore apart is her thoroughness. Clients will not leave her table without every inch of their face cleaned, exfoliated and moisturized. No pore is left clogged. As part of her signature facial, Moore ups the ante with a luxurious scalp, neck and arm massage. Every drop of anxiety, tension and stress melts away as she gently rubs away at knots while a customized hydro jelly mask seeps goodness into the skin. With a derma-planing add-on, exfoliation is maximized. Your skin has never looked better. Post-facial, she'll walk you through a customized skin plan with medical-grade products to sustain your glow.