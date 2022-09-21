Best All-Purpose Tourist Spot

Whenever you're heading into downtown Dallas, you just might pass Dealey Plaza, the spot where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. The area in the city's West End Historic District has long been a magnet for tourists from around the world. Now, it's witnessing a strange resurgence thanks to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which posits that a satanic cabal of elites is running an international child sex trafficking ring. In Q lore, Dealey Plaza is where followers believe that JFK's son, who died more than two decades ago, will reappear. QAnon acolytes still show up there from time to time.