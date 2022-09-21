Best Auto Mechanic in the 'Burbs

It seems like there's a new story every other week about the last Blockbuster Video franchise, located in Bend, Oregon. Half the time, the stories overlook some of the other movie stores that rent and sell Blu-Rays and DVDs, like our very own Movie Trading Company, particularly the one on Belt Line Road near Addison. This MTC branch packs every inch of floor space with rows of new and used DVDs, CDs, pop culture collectibles and video games from pretty much every generation of gaming. If it doesn't have what you're looking for, the staff will try to find another location that does and have it shipped to you. The end caps are always stacked with recommended classic re-releases from specialty publishers. Everybody behind the counter looks and sound like they live and breathe movies, music and games, so you're likely to get an interesting recommendation or spark an interesting conversation about why you're voluntarily subjecting yourself to a DVD copy of The Wizard starring Fred Savage.