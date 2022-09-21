Best Auto Mechanic in the 'Burbs

On a backstreet not far from Central Expressway, right off the DART line in Richardson, Quality First Auto Service is a dependable, quick and honest garage. The family business opened in 1993, and despite changing names since then, Quality First has been fixing cars ever since. The garage works on all types of automobiles, excluding European makes and diesel powertrains, all for a reasonable $100 an hour labor rate. It also offers 12-month or 12,000-mile warranties on parts and labor. Better still, you stay updated about your vehicle throughout the process, and in the Observer's experience, you'll get a phone call at least once a day with any updates you might need.