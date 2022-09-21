Best Speakeasy

Atwater Alley is a side-hustle of Henry's Majestic. There's no sign or advertising, so you have to know about it to find it. (If you're facing Henry's, go left to the end of the sidewalk, then take a right down the alley. Look for a guy sitting in a chair.) Inside is a two-story bar. On slow nights you'll find everyone upstairs in a dim room filled with booths and deep chairs. There's no cocktail menu here, just chat with the bartenders and they'll get you what you need, maybe even suggest something new. It fills up late at night. It's not necessarily a nightcap place, but something like that.