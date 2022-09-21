Best New Record Shop

This record store is a haven for North Texas nerds. Black Cat Records N Comics, which had its grand opening in June, boasts an impressive selection of vinyl, manga and anime. Located in Big D's Cedars District, the store takes a "deep dive" into certain distinctive genres, including lounge, rockabilly, surf, Japanese pop and more. Plus, Black Cat promises to please with its top-tier selection of comic books from indie and underground publishers. Friendly, down-to-earth staff members help you find anything you need and make killer suggestions. Pay this place a visit on your next date.