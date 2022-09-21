Best New Record Shop

So, you've done the right thing and gone to Operation Kindness or the Dallas animal shelter to adopt a dog or cat. Good on you, friend. No true animal lover wants to support puppy and kitten mills, especially when so many animals are looking for homes, and especially now when many pets adopted during the pandemic are now finding themselves in shelters. You've picked the right place to acquire your new best friend, now you need a place to keep Rover or Whiskers happy, healthy and fed. Pet Supplies Plus has several locations around DFW, and we've tried a few. What they share in common is a gigantic selection of foods, toys, crates, cat trees and virtually everything else you'll need to keep your animal healthy. The knowledgeable, friendly staff can offer you guidance for proper nutrition, and the stores offer a wide variety of brands, from Purina to high-end products from Merrick, Mittens, Redford and Blue Buffalo. (You don't really want to stint your adopted orphan on food, do you?) Some stores also offer preventative veterinary care and self-service dog washes.