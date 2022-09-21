Best Dim Sum

Bushi Bushi opened its first location in Addison in 2021 and recently opened a second in Frisco. They offer a wide range of dim sum options plus a menu of entrees. Robots run orders out to tables, making for an unusual experience. The seafood shumai, shrimp balls and char siu are great options, as is the crab-stuffed soup dumplings. The robots work quicker than their human counterparts, so pace your orders if you're looking to relax for a bit. If you're craving a larger portion than what dim sum offers, order the roasted duck or the Mapo tofu.