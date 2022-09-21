Best Convenience Store

If you're getting your lunch from a convenience store, you're either running really late and need something to keep you from passing out or you're just drunk enough but can still operate a credit card. The Dallas-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven rolled out a new concept at the corner of Alpha and Preston roads that aims to cater to more than just the busy and/or inebriated. This 7-Eleven is three times the size of the average convenience store. It has a beer cooler and a cheap but respectable wine selection, a long line of frozen treat dispensers, including its signature iced slush drinks, and a larger-than-usual selection of snacks, drinks and daily delivered sandwiches, fruits and veggies. It also has its own Laredo Taco Company restaurant in the store offering tasty breakfast tacos and the best barbacoa taco you'll find at any gas station. High praise, indeed.