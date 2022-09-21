"Where did you get that hat, / Where did you get that tile? / Isn't it a nobby one or / Just the proper style?" So go the lyrics from the old American standard tune "Where Did You Get That Hat?" It's all about hat envy — nobby is old slang for "stylish" — which wearers of Dallas native Holli Royall's millinery creations might be familiar with. Sold online or at frequent pop-up events, the basic hats are custom made for Bumble & Brim and then dressed up by Royall with handcrafted beaded bands, feathers and charms to become wearable works of art. Her designs are High Plains meets high fashion and available in men's and women's, though mostly for women, including a collection of white wedding hats for soon-to-be-wed cowgirls. Wearing a hat most places in 2022 is in itself a bold fashion statement, so if you're willing to do your part to keep hat-wearing alive, find Bumble & Brim at their website or on Instagram and Facebook, which also offer information about her next pop-up event. You'll find a lid that will have your friends demanding to know, "Where did you get that hat?" They might be so impressed that they break into song.