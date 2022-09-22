Best Band From New Zealand

Labretta Suede & The Motel 6 moved to Dallas from New Zealand at the start of 2021, taking residency at Three Links and establishing itself as a new act to contend with in North Texas. Over the course of two solid years playing every venue it could, the band has built a reputation for putting on a racy show. Part garage-punk powerhouse and part burlesque show, the band defies you to not take notice when it hits the stage. Labretta Suede & The Motel 6 released its new 7-inch single release of the song "Teenagers" earlier this year on hot pink vinyl. You can pick it up at the band's shows or online.