Best Sporting Goods Store

DFW has many sporting goods warehouse stores offering a little bit of everything and specialty shops devoted to certain sports. If outdoor play is your thing, Sun & Ski Sports offers a great selection of gear for skiers, snowboarders, water sports fans, cyclists, hikers and runners. Especially impressive is the store's collection of snow gear and clothing for those Texans who spend the long summers yearning for a trip to chillier, hillier areas. They offer a range of road, commuter and off-road bikes, including some high-end e-bikes that range in price from affordable to why-not-just-buy-a-car. (If you used to be a cyclist but have put on a few years and pounds, bikes with electric motors to assist pedaling are a great way to get back into the sport, letting you adjust the assistance to get the level of workout you desire.) And Sun & Ski stocks a large variety of Hoka running shoes, designed by trail runners, that offer gentle cushioning in a package so light you might feel as though you're running on a cloud.