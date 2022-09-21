Best Photographer

DFW has an Olympic-sized pool of standout photographers for every occasion: concert, cityscapes, photojournalists, bridal, boudoir, you name it. But we love an artistic photographer and especially love the work of Hannah Dimmit, whose motel-colored palette of glossy kitsch shines like the plastic on a newly shipped Barbie. The North Texas photographer works on commercial commissions and brings her candied vision to the still-life advertising of food products. But it's her Instagram work that makes us want to follow her high-pigment rainbow to wherever it leads. Dimmit's images conjure a playful world starring women, wrapped in Lily Allen's brand of trailer-chic, disco, technicolor glitz.