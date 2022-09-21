Best Tailor

It's happened to everyone: You bust the backdoor out of your jeans or get a nasty rip on the sleeve of your jacket. Such is the risk of walking around in the world each day, and if you're anything like us, you probably aren't an ace tailor capable of stitching it back together like new. That's where folks like Harry Papas come in. Located in North Dallas, the aptly named Harry's Tailor Shop has gained a stellar reputation for salvaging the clothes you thought you'd utterly ruined. Papas has been tailoring away for decades, having opened his first shop in 1985. Harry's is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.