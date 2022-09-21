Best Tailor

Fake plants have long been on home decorators' don't-even-think-about-it list, though that's changing somewhat as the quality of imitation plants has improved in recent years. How can you tell a good fake plant? If it's called "faux" and costs way more than you expected, then it's probably acceptable, but why take the chance? The good people at the gift and plant shop Jade and Clover in Deep Ellum can help you select and design planters with live house plants and succulents in almost any size at affordable prices. The store's "plant bar" provides the green stuff, containers, colorful sand to dress up your plant's home and plenty of guidance to help those with a black thumb keep their carbon dioxide-devouring little buddies alive. If any of your existing potted plants start looking a little peaked, Jade and Clover can also help you find a new pot and offer guidance on keep things blooming.