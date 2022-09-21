Best North Texas-Based True Crime Show

One of Hulu's most binge-worthy shows this year takes place in the Dallas suburb of Wylie. Candy is based on the true-crime tale of Candy Montgomery, who was arrested, charged and later acquitted of the 1980 ax murder of her neighbor and friend. Executive producer Jessica Biel also stars in the miniseries, even doing a decent job of adopting a Texas drawl. She shines as the titular character, acting the part of a busy mom, suburban housewife, devout churchgoer and alleged murderer. There are scores of Hollywood renditions of small-town Texas, but Candy is one of the few that actually gets it right.